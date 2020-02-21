Left Menu
Development News Edition

Where the Finest Come Together: An Exquisite Wurfel Kitchen Crafted for the Godfather of Modern Day Cooking Marco Pierre White

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:32 IST
Where the Finest Come Together: An Exquisite Wurfel Kitchen Crafted for the Godfather of Modern Day Cooking Marco Pierre White

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Würfel – India’s biggest modular kitchen and wardrobe brand associated with the world renowned British celebrity chef, Marco Pierre White at Delhi. Marco is an Australian MasterChef judge, an entrepreneur and the youngest awardee for 3 Michelin stars and was spotted cooking in the exquisite Würfel Sicis all glass kitchen created exclusively for this event. This beautiful kitchen exhibits rare elegance through the magic of glass brought about by timeless gems and Vetrite Gem Glass finish, which comes all the way from Italy.

The culinary event took place at DLF Saket and was host to renowned chefs from India and abroad. There was an award ceremony that recognized restaurants serving the best food in India. The event was attended by top chefs, eminent personalities from the food industry, social media influencers, food bloggers, media houses, budding chefs and many more. The highlight of the event was MasterChef Marco Pierre White cooking and hosting his masterclasses in the Würfel Sicis all glass kitchen. Marco cooked Risotto in his signature style.

At the event, CEO and Co-Founder, Mr. Khanindra Barman spoke about kitchens in India and here’s what he had to say, “We are extremely happy to have Marco Pierre White cook in our exclusive Würfel Pulse series all glass kitchen. It was lovely to get in conversation with Marco and take his views about kitchens from the perspective of a professional chef.

At Würfel it's not just about selling kitchens but delivering kitchens that are smart, beautiful and well equipped to suit Indian homes. We handpick the best from Europe and offer it at great pricing with a vision to equip every home in India with a European kitchen. We have always innovated and our drive to deliver the best will persist.”

Würfel Küche is a premium modular kitchen and wardrobe brand that has completely remodelled the concept of conventional kitchens in India. Würfel offers premium European products with a luxurious world-class experience. The secret behind this success is its superior standards in quality, design, manufacturing, installation and servicing and with a promise to always assure the best price for quality. Kitchens at Würfel start at Rs.3 Lakhs & Wardrobes at Rs.75000. Complete 2BHK home interiors start at Rs.6 Lakhs.

To know more, visit:

https://www.wurfel.in

About the brand – Würfel

With 33 showrooms across India. Würfel was awarded the Best Modular Kitchen brand by Times Business Awards, twice in a row in 2018 & 2019. The India Kitchen Congress also awarded Würfel the Most Innovative Kitchen Award. Würfel aims to provide home interiors that are stylish and promote healthy living for the family.

From kitchens to complete home interior solutions, Würfel is an all-inclusive home interior brand. All elements are carefully and thoughtfully handpicked from different parts of Europe, processed through top-of-the-line European machinery, to deliver customized European products for Indian homes.

Würfel caters to homeowners, real estate property builders, designers, architects and anyone looking for kitchens and home interiors.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israeli woman on coronavirus-hit cruise ship tested positive upon return to Israel - officials

An Israeli woman who was a passenger aboard a coronavirus-hit cruise ship tested positive upon return to her home country on Friday, Israels health ministry said.She was one of 11 Israeli passengers who were brought back to Israel after bei...

Amyra Dastur joins cast of Excel Entertainment's 'Dongri to Dubai"

Amyra Dastur has been roped in to star in Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwanis next production venture Dongri To Dubai. The web series, adapted from Hussain Zaidis book Dongri to Dubai Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, will be directed by Shuj...

UPDATE 2-US, Taliban say they will sign agreement on Feb 29 following violence cut pact

The United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement on Feb. 29 at the end of a week-long period of violence reduction in Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Taliban said on Friday. Afghan, international and Taliban...

Israel confirms first coronavirus case in Japan ship returnee

Israel confirmed its first case of new coronavirus Friday, in a citizen who flew home from Japan earlier this week after being quarantined on the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess.One of the passengers who returned home from the cruise ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020