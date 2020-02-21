Apex Professional University Celebrates Arunachal Pradesh 34th Statehood Day

GUWAHATI, India, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 34th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh was celebrated with fervour and zeal by the fraternity of Apex Professional University, Pasighat. The chief guest Ms. Yalem Taga Burang a Social Activist, District President Mahila Morcha and former teachers hoisted the National flag followed by the National Anthem. The guests of honor Ms. Aroti Jongkey, a social activist promoting organic farming and Dr. C. M. Nayak, former Head, Department of History, JNC, Pasighat highlighted the historical background of State while enhancing the awareness among students, members of staff and guests. Prof. (Maj.) Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of APU, while addressing the prospects and problems of the State revealed that the pristine land of Arunachal Pradesh has lot of potential in agriculture, horticulture, forestry and animal husbandry. For enhancing livelihood, food and nutritional security the development of these sectors is of utmost importance. Ms. Burang, the chief guest emphasized on conserving biodiversity of the State. She said the State has more than 5000 plant species,85 species of terrestrial mammals, 500 birds and more than 500 species of orchids along with rare species of butterflies, insects and reptiles and this flora and fauna needs to be protected and conserved. The words of Dr. Nayak and Ms. Burang were inspirational and motivational to the students, staff and guests. She encouraged and motivated girl students and revealed that right from childhood, girls are more hardworking than boys, she added that males should also share the household chores.

As part of celebrations today, final match of volley ball was also played between students and staff. The students team won the match with a narrow margin. The prizes were distributed after the celebrations.

Mr. Lungkang Ering convener of Students Welfare Council, Mr. Kamin Tamut, General Secretary student's affairs along with other members of the council actively participated in the colorful celebrations of Statehood Day. The sacred duty of proposing vote of thanks was done by Mr. Kristop Gao, the Deputy Registrar of University.

About Apex Professional University

Apex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. APEX Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs.

Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a "Great Indian Institute" and has been acknowledged as "Best Education Brand" by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.

For more details about APU, visit:

http://www.apexuniversity.edu.in https://www.facebook.com/apexuniversity/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8DEslSNZ4AawA9JgLNTeRw

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093580/Statehood_Day.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011744/Apex_Professional_University_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.