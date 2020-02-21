Left Menu
Wipro Digital acquires Rational Interaction

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:48 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of IT major Wipro, on Friday said it has acquired digital customer experience (CX) firm Rational Interaction. However, Wipro Digital didn't disclose the acquisition amount.

Founded in 2009, Rational Interaction is headquartered in Washington and has over 300 employees. It has offices in Seattle, Bellevue, Dublin and Sydney. "The acquisition will scale Wipro Digital's offering for Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), connecting Rational Interaction's ability to map and orchestrate the customer journey with Wipro Digital's ability to design and build experiences at global scale," a statement said.

Together, the companies will provide bespoke and effective solutions for the marketing suite, it added. Rational Interaction helps brands create sustained CX program success with core offerings that include strategic advising, customer acquisition, and customer lifecycle management.

This expertise in digital marketing and experience management complements Wipro Digital's capabilities across digital engineering, architecture and design, the statement said. This acquisition comes at a time when companies increasingly compete solely on CX, and the market for CX spending is growing exponentially, Rajan Kohli, President and Head (Wipro Digital) at Wipro, said.

"Discovering, refining and optimizing the customer experience from first impression through repeat sale requires best-in-class talent, unique marketing technologies and methodologies, and the ability to scale and demonstrate payback quickly. Together, Wipro and Rational Interaction are a perfect combination for CMOs," he added. Rational Interaction will continue to grow and service its clients, with no plans to reduce its current staff as it integrates with Wipro Digital, the statement said.

Investment Bank CG/Petsky Prunier, part of Canaccord Genuity, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rational Interaction in the transaction, it added.

