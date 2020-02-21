Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaibhav Global augments senior management capacity to drive long-term growth

Vaibhav Global Ltd said on Friday its board of directors has approved the promotion of Puru Aggarwal to Group President for strategy and business development.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:08 IST
Vaibhav Global augments senior management capacity to drive long-term growth
The company clocked turnover of Rs 563 crore in Q3 FY20. Image Credit: ANI

Vaibhav Global Ltd said on Friday its board of directors has approved the promotion of Puru Aggarwal to Group President for strategy and business development. He was holding the position of Group Chief Financial Officer so far. Aggarwal has experience of 28 years in business modelling, financial strategy and planning, business development, procurement, supply chain and distribution, budgeting, cost optimisation, corporate law and taxation.

At the same time, Vineet Ganeriwala has been appointed as the new Group Chief Financial Officer under the category of whole-time key managerial personnel of the company. "The changes in key managerial personnel have been made to augment senior management capacity of Vaibhav Global for sustained long-term growth," the company said in a statement.

Vaibhav Global is an electronic retailer of fashion jewellery, accessories and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to about 10 crore households through its TV home shopping networks -- Shop LC in the United States and TJC in Britain. Its TV channels reach customers directly on all the major cable, satellite and DTH platforms -- Dish TV, DirecTV, Comcast, Verizon Fios, Time Warner, AT&T, Sky, Virgin, Freeview and Freesat.

In the third quarter of current fiscal (Q3 FY20), the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 66 crore on a turnover of Rs 563 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China coronavirus outbreak has not yet peaked -politburo

The coronavirus outbreak in China has not yet reached its peak, state television quoted a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party as saying on Friday.A turning point in the development of the national epidemic situation has n...

Woman booked in Bengaluru for holding "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit

A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a youngwoman was detained and booked on Friday for holding a Kashmir Mukti liberation, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti placard at acounter protest in the city,...

This is not only road connecting Delhi-Noida: Shaheen Bagh protesters tell interlocutors

Women protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Friday told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors that when several adjoining roads in the area are open, why have they been asked to move to another site. Senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Rama...

UPDATE 6-Iran holds election, hardliners set to dominate with turnout key

Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear programme and growing discontent at home. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020