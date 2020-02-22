ustomjee Proudly Supports the 11th Edition of TEDxGateway

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

• Rustomjee is one of the corporate houses supporting TEDxGateway in 2020

• TEDxGateway has organized 22 conferences in the last decade and seen overall attendance of almost 40,000 • Over 24,088,090 views for TEDxGateway Talks across various media platforms and shared across schools, colleges and corporates

Rustomjee is proud to continue its long-standing association with TEDxGateway. In its 11th edition, TEDxGateway is taking forward the theme of 'Ideas Worth Spreading' which is being presented at the Dome @ NSCI on Sunday, 23rd February 2020. Given the popularity of TEDxGateway in the past, this year there is expected to be an even bigger turnout of over 5500 attendees.

Over 20 motivational speakers from different walks of life will share their inspiring experiences on varied topics ranging from politics, education, science, technology, music and culture. Bringing alive stories of passion, perseverance and persistence, every speaker is sure to evoke a sense of motivation and inspiration among the 5500+ attendees at the event.

Rustomjee as a brand is all about helping people pursue their passion. That was the inspiration behind creating the 'My Spaces' properties, where there's a life to be lived beyond chasing deadlines. Where a business executive can also be a pianist or a guitarist after hours. Helping people pursue their passion was also the inspiration behind the initiative 'Street To Stage' that Rustomjee supported at the 10th edition of TEDxGateway. Under this initiative, Rustomjee pledges to help street musicians pursue their dreams and find a bigger stage to showcase their talents. To help them undertake a musical journey that may have started in the local trains and railway bridges of Mumbai but will go all the way to the world's most prestigious performance spaces, one little step at a time. These musicians were also seen performing at the Rustomjee Zone at 10th Edition of TEDxGateway. For this initiative, Rustomjee had associated with an NGO. At the 8th edition of TEDxGateway 2018 Rustomjee pledged its support to an initiative named 'Off The Streets'. Through this initiative, Rustomjee will be lending a helping hand to the homeless in the city of Mumbai by providing them with a roof over their head and they wouldn't have to sleep on the street at nights. And in the 7th edition, it was 'Educate A Child Initiative' which the group supported. Under this initiative, Rustomjee has educated over 1100 underprivileged children. Every year-on-year Rustomjee pledges its support to such noble causes and uses TEDx as a platform to create awareness around such causes.

This year, TEDxGateway will provide a platform to some of the most iconic names from diverse fields of expertise. The line-up includes eminent personalities such as:

• Co-founder of an international non-profit that is fostering a sustainable, healthy, and just agricultural system through food innovation

• 2 child prodigies - Cancer research and AI Disruptor • CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One

• Founder and President of United Hatzalah, who re-imagined first response • A member of the Indian Parliament; along with being a columnist, author, human rights activist and a former UN envoy

• CEO of Ummanu Health and the former Co-Founder of Beyond Verbal Communication • Former PM of Bhutan and Environmentalist

• Journalism Entrepreneur who leads a growing network of rural reporters in India • 2 global music sensations - A Beatboxer and Grammy Award-Winning Musicians

• Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist • Social Activists

• Botanical Illustrator • AI Experts

The event will see grand performances by Tom Thum and Lily Hadyn & Opium Moon.

Speaking on its association with TEDxGateway, Percy S. Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, said, "We are delighted to continue our long-standing association with TEDxGateway which is now in its 11th Edition. Over the last six years, the TEDxGateway has emerged as one of Asia's largest event platforms attracting inspirational speakers who are game-changers in their respective domains, having taken the road less travelled."

He further added, "At Rustomjee, we believe passionately that inspiring ideas have the power to change attitudes, lives and ultimately, the world. As one of Mumbai's largest and most trusted developer, Rustomjee takes pride in making thoughtful spaces available to people and families. Spaces inside and outside homes that help them find who they truly are, help them rediscover lost passions, old friends, spend quality time with their loved ones and much more. We are looking forward to the talks that will emerge from TEDxGateway on 23rd February 2020 - 'Ideas Worth Spreading'."

About Rustomjee:

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKCAnnex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.

