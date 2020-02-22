Yamaha Fine Technologies Offers Industry-first System to Safely Generate Blended Hydrogen/Nitrogen Gas

HAMAMATSU, Japan, Feb. 21, 2020 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/ --

- Ready to Take Orders for YMHN-50 Hydrogen Trace Gas Generator -

On March 2 (Monday), Yamaha Fine Technologies Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, will start taking orders for the YMHN-50, a system for automatic generation of the non-flammable hydrogen-nitrogen gas blend that is used as trace gas for leak testing of airtight products.

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102122/202002197004/_prw_PI1fl_5U86crxP.jpg)

The YMHN-50 can generate a hydrogen-nitrogen gas blend (below, "hydrogen trace gas") from just an injection of purified water, and is also capable of generating hydrogen trace gas easily and economically.

*Trace gas: Very small quantities of a gas that, in product airtightness investigations and testing, is mainly used to detect leakages in test subjects.

Summary

- Generates hydrogen from purified water and extracts nitrogen from air, then blends them precisely to produce hydrogen trace gas. - Highly reliable safety system emits no flammable hydrogen gas.

- Under Japanese law, no legal applications need to be submitted for installation and the system can be installed smoothly into a production line.

Product name: Hydrogen trace gas generator

Model number: YMHN-50 Starting date of order acceptance: March 2 (Monday)

Scheduled number of sales in the first year (domestic, overseas): 5 units in total

Product specifications

Product name: Hydrogen trace gas generator Model number: YMHN-50

Generatable hydrogen concentration: Max. 3.5 vol% Trace gas output flow rate: Max. 50 NL/min

Trace gas output pressure: Max. 390 kPa Supplied water: Purified water (electrical conductivity of 0.2 microseconds/cm

or below) External dimensions: W1,200 mm x H1,770 mm x D1,310 mm

Installation environment: Temperature 5 to 35 C, humidity below 85%, without condensation

Weight: Approx. 600 kg

External diagrams: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202002197004-O1-hz7o2HGd.pdf

For details of product specifications, please see Yamaha Corporation website.

https://www.yamaha.com/en/news_release/2020/20022101/

