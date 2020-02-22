Dilip Buildcon executes EPC agreement with AAI to construct airport in Guj

Dilip Buildcon on Saturday said it has executed an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) agreement for construction of a new greenfield airport at Rajkot in Gujarat.

"...the company has executed an EPC agreement with the Airport Authority of India for an EPC project in the state of Gujarat," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The project cost is Rs 570.06 crore and the completion period is 30 months, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.