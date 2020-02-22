Left Menu
Now, travel five days a week from Hindan airport to Hubli in Karnataka

  Ghaziabad
  22-02-2020
  • Created: 22-02-2020 22:01 IST
The frequency of flights from the Hindan airport here to the Hubli city of Karnataka has been increased from three to five days a week, an official said on Saturday. A meeting has been called with firms providing air service on March 5 with regard to initiating flights to Allahabad and Lucknow, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

Connectivity by road from various points of Ghaziabad to the terminal would be provided from the second week of March, he said. Besides, the BSNL has also been instructed to provide mobile network at the terminal so that employees and passengers do not face connectivity problems, Pandey said.

