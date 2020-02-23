Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Macron vows to defend French farmers, fishermen in uncertain year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 03:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 03:07 IST
UPDATE 3-Macron vows to defend French farmers, fishermen in uncertain year

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday promised to safeguard European farm subsidies, secure compensation for wine producers hit by U.S. tariffs and defend fishermen in talks with Britain, as France's farming world faces an uncertain year. Opening the annual Paris farm show, Macron said France would continue to oppose cuts to agricultural subsidies, a day after discussions broke down on a new European Union budget without Britain.

Like his predecessors, Macron vowed to maintain a large budget for the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), of which France is the main beneficiary. "On the CAP we defend an ambitious budget. CAP cannot be the adjustment variable of Brexit. We need to support our farmers," Macron told farmers.

"We did not yield to those who wanted to reduce the (CAP) budget," he added. Meeting wine industry representatives, the president pledged to get compensation for U.S. tariffs in place by the spring, Jerome Despey, a wine grower and secretary general of France's main farmer union, the FNSEA, said afterwards.

Macron has previously backed tariff relief for wine producers and said he has raised the issue with the European Commission. The sector fears it could lose 300-400 million euros in annual sales in its main export market if the 25% tariff imposed by Washington in October remains in place, Despey said.

French wine is among EU products subject to the U.S. tariffs as part of an aircraft subsidy dispute. French wine exporters estimate the duties led to a 40 million euro drop in sales to the United States in the last quarter. FISHING TENSIONS

Macron also voiced support for the fishing sector, which risks losing current access to British waters as the EU negotiates a new relationship with Britain. "Boris Johnson has a card in his hand and it is fishing," he told representatives of the French fishing industry, warning it was unclear if the EU and Britain could reach an overall trade agreement before a transition period expires at the end of the year.

He reiterated that he would seek compensation for French fishermen for any losses they suffered. Macron spent over 12 hours at the Paris farm show, a major event for politicians in the EU's biggest agricultural economy.

During the customary presidential visit to the week-long event, which attracts 600,000 visitors, he tasted French specialities like Charolais beef and Cotes de Provence rose wine, and served draft beer at the French brewers' stand. He also faced stern questioning from farmers, with whom he has had an uneasy relationship, particularly over pesticide policy.

Macron told farmers that common weedkiller glyphosate would not be scrapped where there were no alternatives, while safety rules on pesticide spraying would be adopted progressively. There were glimpses of wider tensions in France, with a heated exchange with a woman about pension reform and police violence in street protests.

Eric Drouet, a leading figure in the so-called Yellow Vest protest movement that rocked Macron's government a year ago, was expelled from the show when he tried to approach the president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique - sources

The United States is against mentioning climate change in the communique of the worlds financial leaders, G20 diplomats said, after a new draft of the joint statement showed the G20 are considering including it as a risk factor to growth.Fi...

S Sudan rebel leader Machar sworn in as vice president

Juba, Feb 23 AFP South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president on Saturday, formally rejoining the government in the latest bid to bring peace to a nation ravaged by war. President Salva Kiir hailed the official ...

UPDATE 3-Macron vows to defend French farmers, fishermen in uncertain year

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday promised to safeguard European farm subsidies, secure compensation for wine producers hit by U.S. tariffs and defend fishermen in talks with Britain, as Frances farming world faces an uncertain y...

Troops at home of Togo opposition candidate as presidential polls close

Lome, Feb 23 AFP The home of a key Togo opposition candidate was surrounded by security forces just hours after polls closed Saturday in elections widely expected to see President Faure Gnassingbe claim a fourth term in power. Troops could ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020