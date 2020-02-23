Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 22,000 cr investments made in state since June 2019: AP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 19:45 IST
Rs 22,000 cr investments made in state since June 2019: AP

On the eve of a high-level delegation's visit to Saudi Arabia to seek capital for various

sectors in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday said Rs 22,000 crore worth investments have been made from

June 2019 while another Rs 30,000 crore was in the pipeline. Led by Zulfi Ravdjee, the state government's special

representative for middle-east and far-east countries, the delegation would tour Saudi Arabia from February 24 to 27 to

"attract FDIs in sectors like agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, oil and petrochemicals and information

technology." "We will be following up on all investments that were

negotiated during the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime. Many (of them) materialized but we have to take them to the logical

end," a top official told PTI. Though oil giant Saudi Aramco was supposed to be a

largest investor, particularly in the PCPIR in Visakhapatnam, it went away to Maharashtra.

Now that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is seeking to revive the PCPIR project, fresh investment opportunities are

being explored from Saudi Arabia. "We are making fresh headway in Saudi Arabia. There are

several major project proposals in the pipeline and in the final stages.

We will pursue them and possibly seal the deals," the top official, who did not want to be quoted, said.

Meanwhile, Industry Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava said in a statement that 39 large and mega units

started their operations in the state since June 2019 with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and providing employment to

33,000 people. He said eight large and mega units at an outlay of Rs

7,916 crore and employment potential of 4,086 were under trail production stage while eight more units with an investment of

Rs 8,663 crore and employment potential of 14,205 were in the machinery erection stage.

In addition, 6,572 MSME units were established with an investment of Rs 1,840 crore providing employment to 49,001

persons. "We are following a focused approach to attract

industries into the state. We have a robust development agenda focusing on natural competitive advantages the state holds and

beyond. We are working on a new industrial policy with a focus on

faster clearances and transparency and accountability in land allotments," the Special Chief Secretary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Girl ends life after being raped in Rajasthan

A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself on Sunday after being raped by a man in Rajasthans Bharatpur district, the police said. The girl had gone to collect feed for cattle in the fields in an area under the Halena police station limits...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is friend of mine, says US President Donald Trump before his departure for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is friend of mine, says US President Donald Trump before his departure for India....

Join politics not for glamour or power but to serve country: Amarinder to youth

The youth should play a constructive role in active politics as it is their duty as future leaders to transform the countrys destiny, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday. Speaking at a national conclave of the Bhartiya Chha...

Soccer-Zen keeper infuriates fans with red card and red face

A goalkeeper with Uruguayan first division club Cerro Largo faced an uncertain future on Sunday, the day after winding up his opponents led to a red card only for them to score twice against 10 men in stoppage-time and rescue a draw. Washi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020