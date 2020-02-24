Left Menu
LTTS bags global services deal from Sweden's Dometic Group

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Monday it has been awarded a multi-year engineering services engagement from Dometic, a global leader in branded solutions in the mobile living space.

LTTS's new engineering centre will complement Dometic's product engineering roadmap. Image Credit: ANI

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Monday it has been awarded a multi-year engineering services engagement from Dometic, a global leader in branded solutions in the mobile living space. As part of the engagement, LTTS opened a dedicated global engineering centre here to complement Dometic's product engineering roadmap. The centre will bring in capabilities to design and develop products for Dometic's global clientele.

LTTS said the centre will support mechanical, embedded and connectivity areas across product lines, technologies and regions. Dometic has also partnered with LTTS for the transformation of its product lifecycle and to set up a centre of excellence for testing and validation of products. The core objective of LTTS' engineering services proposition is to accelerate Dometic's time to market and support its exciting product roadmap.

"Our ambitious growth plan includes new product and market areas, more focus on aftermarket and closer cooperation with our current and new supply base," said Dometic's Chief Technology Officer Anton Lundqvist. This will require a new and more dynamic way of working to reduce time-to-market. "We also see rapid changes in the marketplace, new generations with new expectations, connected products and related services, power and energy with electrical vehicles, renewable energy and general demand for sustainable products. To meet these new demands, we are partnering with LTTS as we aim to leverage from the company's engineering services and multi-vertical expertise," he said in a statement.

Seema Ghanekar, Global Head of Industrial and Consumer Products at LTTS, said with an intellectual property portfolio comprising of close to 500 technology patents and track record of being a strategic engineering partner to global firms across product development and smart product lifecycle management, the company is confident of enabling product engineering-based value addition to Dometic's industry-leading product lines. LTTS has over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 50 innovation labs. Its customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries.

Dometic is a global market leader in branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of food and beverage, climate, power and control, safety and security, and hygiene and sanitation. It employs 7,200 people worldwide and has net annual sales of two billion dollars. (ANI)

