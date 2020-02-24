Left Menu
Shoolini University certified 'Great Place to Work'

Ten-year-old Shoolini University, which has made huge strides since its inception, has found a place among India's 'Great Place to Work' by the global organisation.

Shoolini University certified 'Great Place to Work'
Shoolini University certified 'Great Place to Work'. Image Credit: ANI

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ten-year-old Shoolini University, which has made huge strides since its inception, has found a place among India's 'Great Place to Work' by the global organisation. Solan-based Shoolini University is one of the two universities in India that have been awarded this certification. The others being corporates and different institutions. It is also the first organisation from Himachal Pradesh to claim the honour.

"A great university cannot be built without great faculty. Apart from our focus on research and education, at Shoolini University we are also building a professional, caring and learning organisation," said Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla, while disclosing this here today. "The university's mission is to attract and retain the best talent," he said.

According to a communication received from the prestigious international organisation, Great Place to Work, the Certification Programme is the first step for an organisation in its journey to build a high-trust, high-performance culture and your organisation has successfully accomplished this milestone. The certification is awarded after a comprehensive, independent and highly confidential survey conducted by the organisation, Great Place to Work, which is not accessible to anyone connected with the institution or corporate concerned.

The survey includes questions on the way the organisation treats its employees, opportunities for professional growth, encouragement and compensation for good work, credibility, HR policies and monetary compensation. Prof Khosla said it was an honour to get the certificate but it was not a surprise. He said thousands of organisations apply for the survey and only a handful get the certification.

The certificate is valid for one year and if an organisation wants a renewal, it must go through the entire procedure again. Criteria for selection

Survey includes questions on: * How organisation treats its employees

* Opportunities for professional growth * Encouragement, compensation for good work

* Credibility * Human Resource policies

* Monetary compensation This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

