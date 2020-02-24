GMR Infra shares soar over 12 pc on stake sale in airport biz
Shares of GMR Infrastructure on Monday surged over 12 percent after the CCI gave approval for the GMR group's proposed 49 percent stake sale in its airport business to France's Groupe ADP. The stock hit a high of Rs 26.55, up 12.5 percent, on the BSE. Later, it shed some gains to trade higher by 10.81 percent at Rs 26.15.
On the NSE, the scrip was trading at Rs 26.30, up 11.21 percent. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday gave approval for GMR group's proposed 49 percent stake sale in its airport business to France's Groupe ADP.
The regulator's clearance is through the green channel, which allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of combinations, subject to certain conditions. On Thursday, GMR Infrastructure had said the French group would acquire a 49 percent stake in its airport business for Rs 10,780 crore, a deal that will help the domestic entity reduce its debt burden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Competition Commission of India
- NSE
- BSE
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Fourth case of coronavirus found in Britain; linked to cases in France
UPDATE 2-Rugby-France go top of Six Nations table with Italy win
UPDATE 1-Rugby-France go top of Six Nations table with Italy win
Rugby-France go top of Six Nations table with Italy win
Rugby-France top standings but need more consistency against Wales