UPDATE 1-China further eases U.S. beef and beef product import curbs

China's customs office said on Monday it had conditionally lifted a ban on beef and beef products from U.S. cows more than 30 months old, following Beijing's pledge to increase farm purchases from the United States under their Phase 1 trade deal.

Inspection and quarantine requirements on these U.S. beef and beef products will be set and released separately, a notice on the website of the General Administration of Customs, dated Feb 19, said. China said last week that it will grant exemptions on retaliatory duties imposed against 696 U.S. goods, including key agriculture products like soybeans, beef and pork.

The trade move also comes as China battles severe meat shortages after an African swine fever cut the country's massive pig herd by more than 40%, while measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak further hit supplies of livestock and poultry in the world's most populous nation. China first lifted a 14-year ban on U.S. beef in 2017, allowing imports of deboned and boned beef from American cows under 30 months old.

