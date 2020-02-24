Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Infratel extends Indus merger deadline to April 24

The board of Bharti Infratel on Monday extended by another two months the deadline for closure of its merger with Indus Towers and said that final decision to implement the deal will take into account the impact of current AGR crisis on the company, shareholders and its major customers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:29 IST
Bharti Infratel extends Indus merger deadline to April 24
The merger deal got a crucial clearance for foreign direct investment on Friday last week. Image Credit: ANI

The board of Bharti Infratel on Monday extended by another two months the deadline for closure of its merger with Indus Towers and said that final decision to implement the deal will take into account the impact of current AGR crisis on the company, shareholders and its major customers. "Since the other actions/conditions precedent to be fulfilled for the scheme to become effective cannot be completed by the extended long stop date that is February 24, the board of directors has further extended the long stop date till April 24, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme," the company said in a statement.

"The final decision to implement the scheme will be taken by the board keeping in mind the best interest of the company and its stakeholders, including the assessment of the crisis facing the telecom industry and the extent of its impact on the company's major customers," it added. Indus Towers is co-owned by Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Group Plc and Vodafone Idea Ltd with the first two holding 42 per cent each. Vodafone Idea owns 11.15 per cent while the remaining 4.85 per cent is with the private equity firm Providence.

The merger deal announced in April 2018 got the crucial clearance for foreign direct investment late last week. After Vodafone Idea's exit, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Plc are expected to hold 37.2 per cent and 29.4 per cent respectively in the merged entity. However, Vodafone Idea needs cash desperately to pay off even a part of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The Supreme Court has given telecom companies time till March 17 to pay the full AGR dues. At 2 pm, the shares of Bharti Infratel were down by 6.24 per cent at Rs 212 on BSE Ltd. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports fourth coronavirus death as infections mount

Casapusterlengo Italy, Feb 24 AFP Italy reported Monday its fourth death from the new coronavirus, an 84-year old man in the northern Lombardy region, as the number of people contracting the virus continued to mount. It was the third death ...

UPDATE 2-WHO says it no longer uses 'pandemic' category, but virus still emergency

The World Health Organization no longer uses the term pandemic, but the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak remains an international emergency that is likely to spread further, a spokesman said on Monday. Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew afte...

Libyan premier denounces Haftar as "war criminal" at U.N.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Monday denounced the shelling of civilian areas and airports in his country, labelling renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar a war criminal in a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council.Children ...

Exposure to alcohol advertising linked to teen drinking: Study

Exposure to alcohol advertising can change the attitudes of teens about the beverage and can cause them to start drinking, according to a study that may lead to new policy recommendations for television commercials. The study, published in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020