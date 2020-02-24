Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadella exhorts Indian firms to develop own tech capabilities with focus on inclusivity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:17 IST
Nadella exhorts Indian firms to develop own tech capabilities with focus on inclusivity

Global tech giant Microsoft's chief executive Satya Nadella on Monday urged Indian businessmen to keep inclusivity at the centre of their digital technology pursuits. Nadella said the last decade has seen the advent of connected technologies through mobile but rued that only aggregators have made the most out of the opportunity, and underlined that there is a case for broadening of the productivity gains.

The India-born Nadella made the remarks while addressing a CEO summit organised by his company as part of a three-day visit to the country. The speech, which came in the backdrop of Nadella's disappointment with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), did not have any political overtones. The 30-minute speech focused heavily on the way forward on technology and was peppered with real-life examples of Microsoft's work with Indian companies.

Addressing the CEOs, Nadella said, "When you build tech intensity, you also got to consider how is what you are doing with digital technology driving more inclusive economic growth?" He added that "stakeholder capitalism" is very important in a multi-constituent world.

Leaders need to be ready to adapt to technological changes as quickly as possible, while they build the tech capabilities, Nadella said. In the decade gone by, we understood the importance of consumer economy, he said, wondering if it is the "only economy".

"The business model which was most successful during that period (last decade) was the aggregator business model or the market places. Is that enough? clearly not!" he said, making a case for a cross-sectoral impact of technology which will broaden the productivity gains. "To me, it boils down to how every organisation in India can ride this wave, build their own tech intensity," he said.

While giving the example of an artificial intelligence powered safety system being implemented by online cab aggregator Ola, Nadella said "driver safety and road safety in India is going to be a massive issue". He said all the companies that are deploying technology in their processes need to create trust among stakeholders in aspects such as maintaining privacy or using artificial intelligence only for ethical purposes.

The nature of tech jobs is changing, making re-skilling an important aspect, he said. Stating that tech is getting used more broadly by all companies now, Nadella cited data from its professionals' networking site, Linkedin, which says 72 per cent of the jobs available for software engineers were in non-technology companies.

Nadella asked companies to be wary of cyber security risks, adding that compromises have resulted in losses of USD 1 trillion on this account. He also cited a focused attack on 11,000 devices in north India carried out to do blockhain mining while citing a domestic instance.

The companies whose case studies got cited by Nadella included Piramal Glass, Ola, Narayana Health and also Reliance Industries. He said the partnership with Reliance will be a "defining" one for the next decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear deal commission to meet in Vienna

Brussels, Feb 24 AFP The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the EUs diplomatic service announced, after Britain, France and Germany launched a dispute process over Irans successive pullbacks. The of...

Sushil Modi tables 14th Economic Survey of Bihar in Vidhan Sabha

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi tabled the Economic Survey of Bihar for the year 2019-20 in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. The 14th Economic Survey consists of 14 chapters including state finances, agriculture and allied sectors, enterprises...

Ayushman Bharat range of services to be expanded in April

Additional service packages including basic oral health care, elderly and palliative healthcare and emergency medical services are planned to be rolled out at Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres in April, a key Government official s...

HCL Tech bags multi-year deal from UPM

IT services major HCL Technologies on Monday said it has bagged a multi-year deal from&#160;forest industry company UPM&#160;to optimise its IT infrastructure. The multi-year deal is the second renewal of the longstanding relationship betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020