Financial freedom and biggest takeaways from Darshan Hirpara's journey

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI/Digpu): Every individual in today's world aspires to be financially successful. However, many of us fall behind in our pursuit of those dreams due to some or the other error in our approach. Darshan Hirpara, an experienced proprietary multi-asset trader and financial strategist founded his venture Trading Mantras to help individuals invest their money where it counts and turn their stock market dreams into reality.

They say experience is the best teacher in life, and Darshan Hirpara's journey towards financial independence was filled with many such lessons. "I have been trading since the age of 16, with no mentor or anybody to guide me. This made me craft my own unique approach to achieve monetary success. I call these methods my own proprietary strategies which I have back tested and perfected according to dynamic market conditions after a lot of trial and error. I would like to share these methods with others and show them how to make their money work for them", believes the young trader.

Darshan shared with us some very interesting takeaways from his journey so far: -It Is Never Too Early Or Too Late To Start:Darshan first began trading in the stock market while in secondary school at the age of sixteen. If you have the determination and passion to give flight to your financial dreams, age or experience does not matter.He started trading with money that he had been saving over the years from his birthdays and took another 25,000 rupees from his father. He restricted myself to only 50,000 rupees in the beginning. It wasn't a smooth ride and he had many rough months initially. However, over the course of time, he developed a better understanding of the market and how to adapt to market conditions in order to succeed.

-Build Your Own Strategy: Every shoe is not the same size, similarly while trading in the market you need not adopt conventional methods if they don't seem right to you. You can be creative."Before I throw some light upon my experiences, I would like to thank Mr. Naman Agarwal, Mr. JaymeshKoyani, Mr. Nikunj Shingala and Mr. Jaydeep Koyani who have contributed to my success", says Darshan. People consider that he started his trading journey backwards. He started trading options whereas most people usually begin by trading stocks and then shift to options later. Back then, hedid a lot more investing than trading as he used to be holding positions for many weeks at a time, some even longer.

After his graduation, he took full control of his schedule. That is when he started trading more. After spattering in crypto currencies for months, he came back to the stock market. He got sucked into trading penny-stocks and shorting penny-stocks for a while. Later,he also started swing trading stocks, day trading and shorting momentum stocks. After succeeding with swing trading and trading momentum stocks, he began to incorporate his knowledge of options into day trading and swing trading strategy to maximize profit.

- Learn From Other's Experiences:They say the wisest people are those who learn from other's mistakes. Darshan thinks it makes a lot of sense to do your homework or have a mentor before entering the stock market. When he ventured into the world of finance, he learnt everything on my own and didn't have anyone to guide him. He thinks that the losses he faced during my journey could have been avoided if I had the correct guidance. -He founded Trading Mantras in 2019 with a vision to help the gen-next traders climb the ropes to monetary success. His sessions happen through an online portal on the Trading Mantras website where one can access the recorded sessions on trade and securities. Once someone subscribes to the course, he/she is given login credentials which they can use to access Darshan's webinars and classes. He has curated a lot of things that will be offered through this platform including a uniquely powerful approach to make millions by short-selling options, or option writing strategies. He has also authored a a book on these foolproofstock market trading strategies which should be out very soon.

