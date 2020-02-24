Left Menu
Development News Edition

Financial freedom and biggest takeaways from Darshan Hirpara's journey

Every individual in today's world aspires to be financially successful. However, many of us fall behind in our pursuit of those dreams due to some or the other error in our approach.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vadodara (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:29 IST
Financial freedom and biggest takeaways from Darshan Hirpara's journey
Darshan Hirpara. Image Credit: ANI

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI/Digpu): Every individual in today's world aspires to be financially successful. However, many of us fall behind in our pursuit of those dreams due to some or the other error in our approach. Darshan Hirpara, an experienced proprietary multi-asset trader and financial strategist founded his venture Trading Mantras to help individuals invest their money where it counts and turn their stock market dreams into reality.

They say experience is the best teacher in life, and Darshan Hirpara's journey towards financial independence was filled with many such lessons. "I have been trading since the age of 16, with no mentor or anybody to guide me. This made me craft my own unique approach to achieve monetary success. I call these methods my own proprietary strategies which I have back tested and perfected according to dynamic market conditions after a lot of trial and error. I would like to share these methods with others and show them how to make their money work for them", believes the young trader.

Darshan shared with us some very interesting takeaways from his journey so far: -It Is Never Too Early Or Too Late To Start:Darshan first began trading in the stock market while in secondary school at the age of sixteen. If you have the determination and passion to give flight to your financial dreams, age or experience does not matter.He started trading with money that he had been saving over the years from his birthdays and took another 25,000 rupees from his father. He restricted myself to only 50,000 rupees in the beginning. It wasn't a smooth ride and he had many rough months initially. However, over the course of time, he developed a better understanding of the market and how to adapt to market conditions in order to succeed.

-Build Your Own Strategy: Every shoe is not the same size, similarly while trading in the market you need not adopt conventional methods if they don't seem right to you. You can be creative."Before I throw some light upon my experiences, I would like to thank Mr. Naman Agarwal, Mr. JaymeshKoyani, Mr. Nikunj Shingala and Mr. Jaydeep Koyani who have contributed to my success", says Darshan. People consider that he started his trading journey backwards. He started trading options whereas most people usually begin by trading stocks and then shift to options later. Back then, hedid a lot more investing than trading as he used to be holding positions for many weeks at a time, some even longer.

After his graduation, he took full control of his schedule. That is when he started trading more. After spattering in crypto currencies for months, he came back to the stock market. He got sucked into trading penny-stocks and shorting penny-stocks for a while. Later,he also started swing trading stocks, day trading and shorting momentum stocks. After succeeding with swing trading and trading momentum stocks, he began to incorporate his knowledge of options into day trading and swing trading strategy to maximize profit.

- Learn From Other's Experiences:They say the wisest people are those who learn from other's mistakes. Darshan thinks it makes a lot of sense to do your homework or have a mentor before entering the stock market. When he ventured into the world of finance, he learnt everything on my own and didn't have anyone to guide him. He thinks that the losses he faced during my journey could have been avoided if I had the correct guidance. -He founded Trading Mantras in 2019 with a vision to help the gen-next traders climb the ropes to monetary success. His sessions happen through an online portal on the Trading Mantras website where one can access the recorded sessions on trade and securities. Once someone subscribes to the course, he/she is given login credentials which they can use to access Darshan's webinars and classes. He has curated a lot of things that will be offered through this platform including a uniquely powerful approach to make millions by short-selling options, or option writing strategies. He has also authored a a book on these foolproofstock market trading strategies which should be out very soon.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Fifth Italian dies from coronavirus in Europe's worst flare-up

A fifth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government battled to contain Europes worst outbreak of the illness and Italian shares tumbled nearly 5 on fears over the economic impact. More ...

Iran nuclear deal commission to meet in Vienna

Brussels, Feb 24 AFP The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the EUs diplomatic service announced, after Britain, France and Germany launched a dispute process over Irans successive pullbacks. The of...

Sushil Modi tables 14th Economic Survey of Bihar in Vidhan Sabha

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi tabled the Economic Survey of Bihar for the year 2019-20 in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. The 14th Economic Survey consists of 14 chapters including state finances, agriculture and allied sectors, enterprises...

Ayushman Bharat range of services to be expanded in April

Additional service packages including basic oral health care, elderly and palliative healthcare and emergency medical services are planned to be rolled out at Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres in April, a key Government official s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020