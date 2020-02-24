France looking at options to support Lebanon, including an IMF programme - Le Maire
France is looking at options to support Lebanon recover from its financial crisis, including through an International Monetary Fund program if Beirut seeks one, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday in Abu Dhabi.
He also told reporters he discussed the situation in Lebanon with the United Arab Emirates leadership.
