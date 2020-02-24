Left Menu
USD 5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:01 IST
The government's target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds "too

idealistic", an Niti Aayog official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of India's

economic performance, she said. "For now, the ambitious USD 5 trillion economy target

is a statement of intent, which sounds too idealistic," said Bindu Dalmia, chairperson of the National Committee on

Financial Inclusion - Niti Aayog. India is "trapped" within a range-bound GDP growth of

5-6 per cent, she said at an MCCI-organised session here. Dalmia said to get to a USD 5 trillion or USD 10

trillion economy by 2030 from the current levels of USD 2.9 trillion, India needs to grow at 11.5 per cent annually in

nominal terms, or 7.5 per cent in real terms over the next 10 years.

"Now, it is not impossible (real GDP growth of about eight per cent) from the current base. But, it's not easily

doable either," she added. In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met

economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at NITI Aayog, and called for focused

efforts to achieve the target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

The Niti Aayog official said government spending has to be stepped up in the "absence" of private sector

participation. Dalmia said there has to be a reduction on the

dependency on agriculture to decrease poverty levels. Agriculture can only sustain a growth of three per

cent per annum, "while we need a growth of 10 per cent" to lift people out of poverty, she said.

She said India is on the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution, which will be "disruptive and holds the greatest

potential as also peril" to transform entire systems and business models.

Dalmia also batted for a separate development financial institution (DFI) to boost lending for long-

gestation infrastructure projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

