Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo to start flights from Pune to Chandigarh, Indore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:07 IST
IndiGo to start flights from Pune to Chandigarh, Indore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Budget airline IndiGo will start flights from Pune to Chandigarh and Indore, according to a release. Services to Chandigarh would commence from March 15, while those on Pune-Indore route would begin from May 1.

"The airline is the first to launch daily direct connections from Pune to Chandigarh and Indore after competitors withdrew their direct flights last year. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline's domestic connectivity," IndiGo said in a release on Monday. IndiGo has a fleet of more than 250 planes and operates over 1,500 flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari say engine testing failure is no cause for concern

Ferrari have got to the bottom of Sebastian Vettels engine problem at the first pre-season Formula One test in Spain last week and are not worried about it, the team said on Monday. The Italians said the engine had been stripped and checked...

Chandrababu Naidu takes out 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' in Chittoor

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held Praja Chaitanya Yatra at Buduguru village in Santipuram Mandal of Chittoor district on Monday. During the yatra, he slammed the ruling party and said that YSRCP leaders are trying to spread rowdyism like P...

Virus pushes beyond Asia, taking aim at Europe, Mideast

The new virus took aim at a broadening swath of the globe Monday, with officials in Europe and the Middle East scrambling to limit the spread of an outbreak that showed signs of stabilizing at its Chinese epicenter but posed new threats far...

Rangers: Kreider re-signed, two hurt in car crash

New York Rangers president John Davidson announced Monday that forward Chris Kreiders contract had been extended and that two players were injured in a car accident. Kreider, 28, was in the final season of a four-year contract and would hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020