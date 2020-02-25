Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Turkish economy grew 5% in Q4, 2019 growth just above forecast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:31 IST
POLL-Turkish economy grew 5% in Q4, 2019 growth just above forecast
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Turkey's economy grew 5% in the fourth quarter and expanded 0.6% in the year as a whole, just above the government forecast, a Reuters poll showed on Monday as the country shook off the recessionary impact of a 2018 currency crisis.

The major emerging market economy contracted 2.3% in the first quarter and 1.6% in the second quarter, before growing a modest 0.9% year-on-year in the third quarter. In a poll of 16 economists, the median forecast was for 5.0% year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter.

Haluk Burumcekci, of Burumcekci Consulting, told Reuters that while a decline in foreign demand had hit growth, consumption and retail sales were strong. "With the contribution of delayed domestic demand coming into play due to the fall in loan interest rates, we are seeing a large growth in the fourth quarter," he said.

Turkish economic growth has averaged around 5% over the last two decades. But the 2018 crisis cut the Turkish lira's value by nearly 30%, sent inflation soaring and severely crimped imports. The central bank responded to the crisis by raising its policy rate to 24%, where it had stayed until last July. It has cut rates by 1,325 basis points since then in order to boost growth.

Full-year growth was seen at 0.6%, just above the government's forecast of 0.5% announced in September. Previously it had forecast 2019 growth of 2.3%. Economist forecasts for fourth-quarter growth ranged between 4.0% and 6.1%, full-year growth forecasts range between 0.4% and 1%.

Turkish industrial production climbed 8.6% year-on-year in December, rising for a fourth straight month, further signaling a sharp economic pickup in the last quarter of 2019. Economists predicted an annual 4% growth this year according to a median estimate of the poll, below a government forecast of 5%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will publish the Turkish economic growth data on Feb 28 at 0700 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Indian shooters have potential to win multiple medals in Tokyo Olympics: Abhinav Bindra

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra says Indian shooters have the potential to win multiple medals, including gold, at the upcoming Tokyo Games. The 37-year-old Bindra remains Indias only individual gold medallist at Olympics but heading into t...

Sensex ends 82 pts lower; Nifty slips below 11,800

Benchmark Sensex ended 82 points lower after a highly volatile session on Tuesday, extending losses for a third day, as investors continued to weigh the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy. A day after a steep...

UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Mahathir proposes 'unity government' to strengthen grip

Malaysias Mahathir Mohammed is trying to form a national unity government under his personal authority, drawing together rival parties, political sources said on Tuesday, following his shock resignation as prime minister. The worlds oldest ...

Takeda appoints Mahender Nayak as area head for ICMEA regions

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mahender Nayak as area head for its ICMEA India, C.I.S., Middle East, Turkey, and Africa regions. Nayak will be based in Dubai and will lead the companys operations from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020