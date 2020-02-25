Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto to sell Husqvarna motorcycles at Rs 1.80 lakh introductory price

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:28 IST
Bajaj Auto to sell Husqvarna motorcycles at Rs 1.80 lakh introductory price

Mumbai, Feb 25 ( PTI) Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said two Husqvarna brand of motorcycles, to be launched next month, will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 1.80 lakh ( ex-showroom Delhi). The 250-cc premium bike models are Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250.

A leading Swedish brand, Husqvarna is part of the KTM group. Bajaj Auto holds around 48 per cent stake in the group. The two motorcycles were unveiled in India last December.

Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said the premium motorcycle segment has seen a CAGR of almost 19 per cent in India over the last five years, with two broad classes of motorcycles -- sporty high-performance and lifestyle motorcycles with limited performance. Husqvarna Motorcycles would be sold at KTM showrooms. To begin with, Husqvarna twins would be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next five months, they would be sold at almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.

In 2012, Bajaj Auto, through its Probiking business unit, launched KTM motorcycles in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah urges all parties to exercise restraint to tackle violence in Delhi

Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah today chaired a meeting on the prevailing situation in Delhi. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Anil Baijal and the Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal were also present, along with...

Developed extensive system for waste collection, segregation & disposal, NDMC tells NGT

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC informed the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday that it has developed an extensive system for collection, segregation, transportation and processing of solid waste using modern technology and equip...

Rupee settles 13 paise higher at 71.85 against USD on easing crude prices, weak dollar

The rupee on Tuesday recovered 13 paise to close at 71.85 provisional against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market. Forex traders said while weak dollar and easing crude oi...

India-US discussed issue of coronavirus; US has it under control: Trump.

India-US discussed issue of coronavirus US has it under control Trump....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020