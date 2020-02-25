Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amidst Dismal Market Performance True Beacon's Impressive Debut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:29 IST
Amidst Dismal Market Performance True Beacon's Impressive Debut

- The flagship fund of a unique all-weather asset manager outperformed the benchmark bourses by 6%, yielding 13 percent over just the last five months

- True Beacon differentiates itself by not charging any recurring, distributor, setup or exit fees. True Beacon's flagship fund only shares a ten percent performance reward at the end of each financial year. Aligning fund manager goals with investors, wherein the fund only gets paid on fund gains

- Nikhil Kamath Co-Founder & CIO, Zerodha and True Beacon, speaks about raising the benchmark in the industry while revolutionizing a traditional hedge fund model

BANGALORE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensex logged its biggest single-day plunge in more than a decade after the Union Budget was announced, signalling a market reaction against the lack of increased stimulus and structural reform measures from the government. This was the benchmark's biggest drop since 24 October 2008, when it had plummeted 1,070.63 points, and the fourth biggest fall overall. Amidst this time of increased volatility, the Indian fund landscape has averaged 5.5 percent yield over the last five months, while True Beacon AIF achieved 13 percent returns during the same period.

True Beacon, a CAT III AIF launched by Zerodha Co-Founders, is an "all-weather" AIF III which focuses on generating absolute returns for investors in all market conditions. The other hallmarks of the fund are that it does not charge management fees, and is completely open-ended, creating a liquid instrument at a time with liquidity is important for corporate treasuries and individual investors alike. The flagship fund has been welcomed by global and domestic institutional investors, family offices and UHNIs, contributing to an AUM growth of 30 percent month on month.

A recent study stated that the Indian hedge fund index had been the worst-performing hedge fund index for a major part of the 21st century, only outperforming the indexes during the financial crisis of 2008.

Commenting on the flagship fund's performance, Nikhil Kamath added, "The True Beacon flagship fund is an all-weather fund. It runs a defensive strategy offered to investors in the face of mounting volatility and multifold economic concerns. Nikhil Kamath added, "India needs risk capital to go into productive assets. We are working towards creating client-aligned fund offerings that bring domestic and international capital into Indian equity markets. Our fund depends on a flat 10% performance fee which essentially means our success is matched by net client fund performance. We hope with True Beacon we can reinstate more accountability and transparency across the industry."

About True Beacon:

True Beacon is an ecosystem of proprietary investment products, portfolio management & advisory, capital markets services and tailored programs for strategic investors focused on India's public and private markets. We structure our investment products with the ethos of maximum value-delivery to clients. We structure our firm with the vision of building wealth alongside legacy with our philanthropic advisory and award-winning next-generation programs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.truebeacon.com/

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah urges all parties to exercise restraint to tackle violence in Delhi

Union Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah today chaired a meeting on the prevailing situation in Delhi. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Anil Baijal and the Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal were also present, along with...

Developed extensive system for waste collection, segregation & disposal, NDMC tells NGT

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC informed the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday that it has developed an extensive system for collection, segregation, transportation and processing of solid waste using modern technology and equip...

Rupee settles 13 paise higher at 71.85 against USD on easing crude prices, weak dollar

The rupee on Tuesday recovered 13 paise to close at 71.85 provisional against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market. Forex traders said while weak dollar and easing crude oi...

India-US discussed issue of coronavirus; US has it under control: Trump.

India-US discussed issue of coronavirus US has it under control Trump....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020