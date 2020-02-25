Informa Markets in India, Announces the Launch of 'Maternal and Child Nutrition' Conference With Presenting Partner DSM

Informa Markets, the organizers of leading exhibitions such as Fi India and Children Baby Maternity Expo (CBME) has announced 'Maternal and Child Nutrition' conference at The Orchid, Mumbai on 19-20 March 2020. This conference is presented by DSM Nutrition Company. DSM is the leading supplier of vitamins and nutritional premixes to the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Changing lifestyles of to-be millennial mothers, specifically in cosmopolitan cities with extreme reliance on industry products for nutritional recovery, rising incomes, exposure to new ideas and technologies has made significance of maternal nutrition industry. Additionally, a poor dietary habit of the Alpha generation has added to the challenges.

Considering these challenges, Informa Markets in India is pleased to announce its premiere edition of 'Maternal & Child Nutrition Conference' a niche platform for healthcare professionals and manufacturers across India to share and exchange their knowledge, recent trends and innovations along with recent developments and solutions within the arena of Science, Nutrition, Innovation & Technology.

It will highlight aspects like Regulatory Reforms, Innovations and Research. Informa Markets in India has onboarded more than 20 Speakers spanning across government bodies like AFSTI (The Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India)) and IDA (Indian Dietetic Association), MNC's like GSK, Marico, Fresenius Kabi, Nestle among others. This conference will be marked by more than 120 esteemed business professionals from Pharma, Food or Generic Nutrition sector.

Speaking on the launch of this exclusive 2-day event, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director for Informa Markets in India said, "This 2 day power-packed conference will focus on key strategies for tackling issues revolving around Maternal and Child nutrition in India. Nutrition intake at this phase of life can never be ignored and this conference will encourage our nutrition manufacturing companies to innovate their offerings to suit the health and preferences of the target group. Informa Markets in India through shows such as CBME and Fi India has played a vital role over the years by creating awareness and demand for nutrition and novel products making parenting easy. I am sure, with the launch of this conference in association with DSM, we will create added value to this sector and offer an experience in a manner that is unmatched to educate and ensure a healthy life for millennial mothers and generation alpha."

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets and our business in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit - www.informa.com

About DSM :

DSM is the leading supplier of vitamins, carotenoids, Omega-3 & 6 nutritional lipids, nutraceutical ingredients and nutritional premixes to the dietary supplement, food and pharmaceutical industries. We provide customized support throughout the entire new product development process, utilizing our unique breadth of expertise and capabilities: innovative delivery forms, scientific and technological expertise around nutritional and functional ingredients, global presence of Marketing and Sales teams and their supporting functions. DSM's broad expertise and capabilities help our customers create brands and products that are loved by their target consumers.

