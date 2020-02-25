Left Menu
Blue Star takes up expansion work at plant in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:25 IST
Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI): Air-conditioners maker Blue Star has taken up expansion work at its facility in Wada in

Maharashtra and expects to commission it sometime this year, a top official said on Tuesday.

The company has planned to spend around Rs 120 crore for taking up the expansion, the firm's managing director B

Thiagarajan said. After unveiling a new range of air-conditioners under

'D', 'Q' and 'Y' series priced from Rs 31,990, he told reporters that "It is a deep freezer factory (in Wada). There

is also going to be a research and development unit." To a query on the company's earlier proposal to set up

a plant in Jammu and Kashmir, he said they exited J and K due to the poor demand for the company's products.

"We will be investing Rs 120 crore for setting up a unit in Sri City near Chennai in the first phase. There may be

three phases," Thiagarajan said, adding the total capacity of plant would be around half-a-million units (of air-

conditioners). To set up the facility and to avail tax benefits, the

company may float a subsidiary in partnership with Sri City. Thiagarajan said the company would be able to save about

four per cent on logistics cost as Sri City unit which is expected to commence operations in 2022, would serve the

southern states. On the target sales for 2020, he said the company expects

to sell about 6.50 lakh units and for next year it has projected 7.50 lakh units.

Thiagarajan said the company increased the fund allotted to take up marketing campaigns from Rs 55 crore to Rs 65 crore

this year and also hike Research and Development spending to Rs 45 crore from Rs 35 crore.

According to Thiagarajan, 60 per cent of revenue was from room air-conditioners and remaining from other commercial

businesses. The company has set a target of reaching 15 per cent

market share by FY2024 (from the present 12.75 per cent). Blue Star Ltd recorded a revenue of Rs 5,200 crore last

year and has five manufacturing facilities across the country. On the launch of range of new products, a new television

commercial with company brand ambassador and ace cricketer Virat Kohli was also unveiled on the occasion.

