Airports must be seen as more than just infra entities: Uddhav
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerayon Tuesday saidairport developmentshould focus on
overall upgradation of tourism facilities besides industrial and urban development around aerodromes.
Speaking at the board meeting ofMaharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC)in Vidhan Bhavan here, he
saiddevelopment of airports should not be seen just through the prism of infrastructure upgradation, but a holistic view
should be taken. The Chief Minister suggested "theme-based" development
of the terminal building of the airport at Shirdi in view of the spiritual background of the temple town which is
synonymous with the revered 19th century saint Saibaba. "Spiritual tourism has got a boost due to development
of airport in Shirdi, where night landing of flights should be facilitated from April.
"After Shirdi,development of airport in Nanded (an important destination for Sikh pilgrims) should also be theme-
based," Thackeray said. He called for coordination among state-run entities
MTDC, MIDC, CIDCO and the urban development department for improving connectivity and ensuring industrial and all-round
development of citieswhere airports are situated. He called formaking the new airport at Chipi in
Sindhudurg district functional as soon as possible.
