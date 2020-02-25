Airports must be seen as more than just infra entities: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerayon Tuesday saidairport developmentshould focus on

overall upgradation of tourism facilities besides industrial and urban development around aerodromes.

Speaking at the board meeting ofMaharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC)in Vidhan Bhavan here, he

saiddevelopment of airports should not be seen just through the prism of infrastructure upgradation, but a holistic view

should be taken. The Chief Minister suggested "theme-based" development

of the terminal building of the airport at Shirdi in view of the spiritual background of the temple town which is

synonymous with the revered 19th century saint Saibaba. "Spiritual tourism has got a boost due to development

of airport in Shirdi, where night landing of flights should be facilitated from April.

"After Shirdi,development of airport in Nanded (an important destination for Sikh pilgrims) should also be theme-

based," Thackeray said. He called for coordination among state-run entities

MTDC, MIDC, CIDCO and the urban development department for improving connectivity and ensuring industrial and all-round

development of citieswhere airports are situated. He called formaking the new airport at Chipi in

Sindhudurg district functional as soon as possible.

