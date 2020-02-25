''Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO float to retire debt''
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, which runs that Park hospitality chain across the country,
would mostly use the proceeds of its proposed initial public offer (IPO) to retire debt, an official said on Tuesday.
Apeejay Surrendra has already filed the DRHP with the capital market regulator SEBI which is expected to give its
approval in March. "The proceeds of the IPO will be used largely to
retire debt and for meeting other regular operating expenses," Vijay Dewan, MD of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, told
reporters on the sidelines of a CII event here. He said the debt of the company is around Rs 450
crore. "We are expecting the SEBI approval by March", he said. The DRHP was filed during December end, he said.
On new properties, Dewan said the company is setting up a 200-room hotel in Pune for which construction has already
started. The Pune hotel will cost around Rs 160 crore and will
be under the Park brand. Apeejay will also add 100 rooms at Vizag and another
80 rooms in Navi Mumbai. Dewan said the company will gradually move towards
managing properties rather than owning them. The company has also taken over the Danish Tavern at
Srirampur from the West Bengal government, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- SEBI
- DRHP
- Navi Mumbai
- Vizag
- West Bengal
- Pune
ALSO READ
Sebi mulls raising penalty on rating agencies in IL&FS case
Sebi bars 15 entities from acting as investment advisor
Sebi levies over Rs 12 cr fine on Tarini International, officials for flouting market norms
SC extends interim stay on SAT's observation on Sebi's power to bar auditors
Sebi bets big on tech; shortlists IBM India, Infy, Wipro, others for data analytics project