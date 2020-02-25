Citadines OMR Chennai bags top honours

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI): Citadines OMR Chennai, a 269-unit apartment hotel managed by The Ascott International Management

India Pvt Ltd, has bagged the 'Best Hotel Apartment of the Year' award.

Established in 2017, Citadines was the only hospitality brand to win the award which was presented at the

ET Now Business Leader of the Year Awards ceremony in Mumbai recently.

Ascott's city manager for Chennai Supriya Malhotra was presented the 'Woman Leadership Award for Excellence in

Hospitality and Tourism' during the ceremony, a press release said here on Tuesday.

The award was presented to her at the ET Now Seventh World Women Leadership Congress and Awards.

Meanwhile, Ascott Ireo City Gurugram general manager Richard Barooah was honoured with the 'Hospitality Superstar'

award for his contribution in the industry. Ascott's regional general manager for Middle-East, Africa,

Turkey and India, Vincent Miccolis said, "These awards are an affirmation of our team's dedication to deliver

international standards of accommodation and customer service.'

"I am proud of the Indian team for garnering such high recognition," he said.

The award was instituted by ET Now in association with Stars Of The Industry Group, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.