Rajasthan to set up 30,000 MW solar power plants by 2024-25

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:59 IST
Rajasthan targets to set up 30,000 MW solar power plants by the year 2024-25 in the state, Energy Minister B D Kalla said on Tuesday. Replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Arjun Lal Jingar during Question Hour in the Rajasthan Assembly, Kalla said the government has issued a new Solar Energy Policy-2019 to promote solar production in the state.

The state government targets to set up 30,000 MW solar power plant by the year 2024-25 through the policy. He said that 24,000 MW capacity grid connected solar power plants/solar parks, 4,000 MW capacity decentralized solar power plants, and 1,000 MW capacity solar roof tops and solar pumps are targeted to be set up.

He said that farmers in the state can install decentralised solar power plants ranging from 0.5 MW capacity to 2 MW capacity on unused land or wasteland in a distance of 5 km from 33/11 KV sub-station of power distribution corporations. Proposals were invited by Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation from all interested applicants for implementation of the scheme to set up solar power plants or to lease the land.

Kalla said that a total of 12,853 proposals have been received. The process of selection of solar energy producers is under progress under the scheme. Power will be purchased for 25 years at the rate of Rs 3.14 per unit, he added.

