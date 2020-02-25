Tesco UK's bakery restructuring threatens 1,816 jobs

Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, is to restructure the bakery operations of its larger stores, putting 1,816 jobs at risk, it said on Tuesday.

The group said that from May it will continue to offer scratch baking in 257 stores.

However, in 201 stores while the most popular products will continue to be baked from scratch, other products will move to be part-baked. And in 58 stores all products will be delivered pre-prepared, then baked and finished in store.

