Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-US collaboration in clean energy development progressing well: Pradhan

The event "India-US Business Story: Opportunity, Innovation, Entrepreneurship" was jointly organized by CII, USIBC, Ananta Centre and Indiaspora with a focus on energy cooperation between India and the US.

India-US collaboration in clean energy development progressing well: Pradhan
Shri Pradhan said that our vision of becoming a gas-based economy is yet another area of close collaboration between India and the US. Image Credit: Twitter(@FollowCII)

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has described the Summit level meeting between the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the US President Mr. Donald Trump as a momentous occasion for India-US bilateral relations. Speaking at an event here today, he said that both the leaders have once again emphasized the importance of further strengthening the energy pillar of the bilateral strategic partnership. The event "India-US Business Story: Opportunity, Innovation, Entrepreneurship" was jointly organized by CII, USIBC, Ananta Centre and Indiaspora with a focus on energy cooperation between India and the US.

Shri Pradhan said that the high importance attached to the energy component of the bilateral engagement is rather evident from positive developments during the last three years under the India-US strategic energy partnership. He said "The US emerging as the 6th largest source for crude oil imports, is a significant development. India is also now the 4th largest export destination for US crude. Our LNG imports from the US are also increasing progressively ever since the imports started in March 2018. India is now the 5th largest destination of US exports of LNG."

The Minister said that India's bilateral hydrocarbon trade has increased exponentially during the last three years, and it touched the US $7.7 billion marks last year, accounting for 11% of total two-way trade. These developments are reflective of a new and emerging dynamic between the two countries. "Both Secretary Dan Brouillette and I have agreed that there is a need now to develop industry-level engagements for technology infusions as well as investment partnerships in the energy sector.

Yesterday, Secretary Brouillette and I reviewed the ongoing strategic energy partnership. We are planning the next Ministerial meeting of the Strategic Energy Partnership in April this year for deepening engagements at government and industry channels.", he added.

Shri Pradhan said that our vision of becoming a gas-based economy is yet another area of close collaboration between India and the US. In this connection, the India-US Gas Task Force constituted in 2018 under the Strategic energy Partnership is doing pioneering work. The Task Force is providing innovative policy recommendations to expedite the development of a gas-based economy in India.

On the issue of IOCL and ExxonMobil signing a Letter of Cooperation (LoC) for increasing access to LNG in the Indian gas market, ShriPradhan said that this is an initiative incubated under the India-US Gas Task Force.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has envisioned India to become a US$ 5 trillion economy by 2024. The energy sector will be a key catalyst to achieve this target.

Shri Pradhan said that India-US collaboration in the development of clean energy is progressing well. It needs to be aligned to support India's ambitious renewable and clean energy targets by supporting research and deployment of clean energy technologies. There is also an opportunity for a massive infusion of capital in such innovative ventures. He said "With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing energy markets, we look forward to the greater infusion of US technology, innovation, and capital in India's upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. "

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS- Wall Street deepens losses with virus spread in focus

Wall Street added to losses on Tuesday with its three major stock indexes falling 1, after officials said the coronavirus was a rapidly escalating epidemic, a day after virus worries sent the SP 500 and the Dow Industrials to their biggest ...

Ruling, opposition benches exchange barbs over disbanded industrial security force

The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday witnessed the ruling BJP members and main opposition Congress legislators exchanging barbs over the disbanded Haryana State Industrial Security Force. During the Zero Hour, Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary raised...

Lawyer complains of prison treatment of WikiLeaks' Assange

London, Feb 25 AP A lawyer for Julian Assange complained Tuesday that the WikiLeaks founder was handcuffed 11 times, stripped naked twice and had court papers taken away on the first day of a hearing on his extradition to the United States....

EU is seeking to impose onerous commitments on UK - Johnson's spokesman

The European Union is seeking to impose onerous commitments on Britain that other neighboring trade partners have not sought to apply to each other, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Tuesday.The spokesman also said the EU had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020