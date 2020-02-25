Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi directs Vayaa Builder and Developers, its directors to refund illegally mobilised funds

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:59 IST
Sebi directs Vayaa Builder and Developers, its directors to refund illegally mobilised funds

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday directed Vayaa Builder and Developers Pvt Ltd and its directors to refund the money it had illegally mobilised by running an unregistered collective investment scheme. The company collected a little over Rs 4 crore from investors through different land and plot allotment scheme under the garb of a real estate business, Sebi noted.

The company was carrying on these collective investment schemes (CIS) without obtaining requisite registration from the regulator. The funds along with returns due to the investors need to be refunded within three months and thereafter a winding up and repayment report has to be submitted to the regulator.

"The noticees are restrained from accessing the securities market and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities market, directly or indirectly, till the directions for refund/repayment to the investors are complied with... to the satisfaction of Sebi and repayment completion certificate is submitted to Sebi and thereafter for a further period of four years from the date of completion of the refund," Sebi said. The noticees are Vayaa Builder and Developers and its directors-- Yogendra Bisay and Jitendra Bisay.

The directors have also been restrained from holding position as directors or key managerial personnel of any listed company for four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. begins first coronavirus clinical trial testing Gilead's experimental drug

U.S. health officials said on Tuesday the first clinical trial testing Gilead Sciences Incs experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, in hospitalized patients with the coronavirus has started.The first trial participant is an American who wa...

Greta met Malala: young activists pictured together in Oxford

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg met Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at the Britains University of Oxford on Tuesday and posed for a photo together. Yousafzai, widely known by her first name, Malala, is a student at the Univer...

US STOCKS- Wall Street deepens losses with virus spread in focus

Wall Street added to losses on Tuesday with its three major stock indexes falling 1, after officials said the coronavirus was a rapidly escalating epidemic, a day after virus worries sent the SP 500 and the Dow Industrials to their biggest ...

Ruling, opposition benches exchange barbs over disbanded industrial security force

The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday witnessed the ruling BJP members and main opposition Congress legislators exchanging barbs over the disbanded Haryana State Industrial Security Force. During the Zero Hour, Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary raised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020