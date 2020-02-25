Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Coronavirus worries ripple across southern European bond markets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:56 IST
UPDATE 2-Coronavirus worries ripple across southern European bond markets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Southern Europe's bond markets succumbed to selling pressure on Tuesday as concern that Italy may not be alone in facing the coronavirus outbreak gripped markets. The coronavirus death toll climbed to seven in Italy on Monday and several Middle East countries were dealing with their first infections, sending markets into a tailspin on Monday.

Tuesday's trade gave way to fresh selling of not just Italian bonds but also Greek, Spanish and Portuguese debt. Italian authorities on Tuesday reported a woman had tested positive for coronavirus in Sicily, the first case south of Rome.

"What's different today is that we are seeing more of a peripheral bond selloff," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at Rabobank in London. "Coronavirus is not an Italy-specific problem, but it could become a more global problem so that is what people are starting to price in."

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose as much as 4 basis points to 1.02%, its highest level in almost a month. It rose 6 bps on Monday in its biggest one-day rise in over two months as Italy grappled with the worst flare-up of the virus in Europe. The sell-off calmed in late trade and Italy's 10-year yield was last up 1 basis point at 0.98%.

In a sign of increased risk aversion, investors plumped for the safety of top-rated German government bonds - pushing the 10-year Bund yield to its lowest since early October at -0.52%. This in turn saw the gap between German Bund yields and their peripheral peers widen. The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap touched its widest in a month at around 152 bps.

Demand for a Spanish sale of 30-year bonds was also tempered, with orders declining during the sale and at 18 billion euros, falling far short of the record 52 billion euro demand its 10-year sale received in January. Spain's and Portugal's 10-year bond yield spreads over Germany widened to 73 bps and 69 bps - their widest in more than two months.

Greek bonds also came under selling pressure, with 10-year yields last up to over 6 bps at 1.06%. They fell below 1% for the first time just two weeks ago. Investors, bracing for the coronavirus outbreak to hit the world economy, have pushed up expectations for rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

Eurozone money markets attach more than 60% chance of a 10 bps rate cut by the ECB by July, up from around 35% a week ago. "Pricing for some future action is fair, but that rate cuts of this magnitude, at this level, are not likely to have any effect, beyond giving the appearance that the ECB is paying attention to the potential hit to growth and acting in the only way they can," said Tim Graf, chief macro strategist at State Street Global Markets in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store

New York, Feb 25 AP Amazon is aiming to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing giant is opening its first cashier-less supermarket, the latest sign that Amazon is serious about shaking up the 800 billion grocery industry.A...

India, US can do larger trade deal 'much fast': Goyal

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India and the US can finalise a larger trade deal much fast and expressed hope to achieve a bilateral trade target of USD 500 billion in the next five years. Addressing a CII event here, the mi...

India for coordination group among nations to tackle locust menace

India on Tuesday suggested setting up of a high-level coordination group of countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, to deal with desert locust menace. The issue was discussed in detail at a high-level meeting, chaired by Agriculture ...

CBSE exams on Feb 26 postponed in violence-hit north-east Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Tuesday postponed class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in north east part of Delhi. The order has been issued on the request of Directorate of Education of Delhi government in the view...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020