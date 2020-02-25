Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal Minister lays foundation stone for conveyor system at NALCO's Damanjodi refinery

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:22 IST
Coal Minister lays foundation stone for conveyor system at NALCO's Damanjodi refinery

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday laid foundation stone of crusher and conveyor system at NALCO's mining and refinery complex in Damanjodi, Odisha. The system will cater to feed bauxite for the fifth stream of alumina refinery of the company.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2022 and would cost around Rs 483 crore, Coal Ministry said in a statement. "We as a country aim to reach USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 and I am sure NALCO will be a success story in this growth trajectory," the minister said.

Joshi stated that Odisha has about 51 per cent of bauxite, 25 per cent of coal and 34 per cent of iron ore resources of the country, apart from 96 per cent of chromite and 44 per cent of manganese resources. "Our government has taken a number of steps to unlock the mining potential of mineral rich states for the benefit of the country as well as the population residing in these areas," he said. He also appreciated the state government for supporting mining activities in the region and said that it will help in boosting the economy and bringing development to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Canaries hotel locked down over coronavirus as Spain reports first mainland case

A large Canary Islands hotel was locked down for coronavirus tests on Tuesday after a guest and his wife were found to be infected, as Spain also reported its first case of the disease on the mainland. Catalan regional health authorities sa...

Shah chairs 3 meetings in less than 24 hours in wake of Delhi violence: MHA Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days, according to Ministry of Home Affairs MHA sour...

Eleventh death in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy - Veneto region

A 76-year-old woman died on Tuesday in the northern Italian city of Treviso, the Veneto region said, the eleventh victim of the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.Italy is struggling against a contagion with its epicentre in the wealthy r...

Romania president launches new consultations to form government

Romanias centrist President Klaus Iohannis will launch fresh consultations to form a government on Wednesday, two days after the constitutional court overturned his re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020