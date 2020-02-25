Left Menu
EU will not do Brexit deal 'at any price': Barnier

  Brussels
  25-02-2020
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:31 IST
EU will not do Brexit deal 'at any price': Barnier
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Tuesday that Brussels wanted a "fair and balanced" post-Brexit trade agreement with Britain, but warned the bloc would not cut a deal with London regardless of the cost. "We will not conclude an agreement at any price," Barnier told reporters after EU ministers agreed his negotiating mandate, saying the bloc would insist on so-called "level playing field" rules and access to British waters for European fishermen.

Barnier, speaking after EU ministers approved his mandate for the talks which start in Brussels on Monday, warned negotiations would be "difficult, perhaps even very difficult". The mandate emphasises that Britain has to mirror European standards if it wants its goods to continue to have tariff-free access to the huge single market -- a notion swiftly rejected by London.

Britain formally left the bloc on January 31 but continues to trade as if it were a member during a transition period that finishes at the end of the year -- by which point a new deal governing future trade ties is supposed to be in place. Barnier pledged to negotiate "with respect, without engaging in polemic", insisting London must abide by its commitments in the withdrawal agreement -- the mechanism by which Britain quit the bloc.

The EU negotiator singled out Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis over comments he made insisting there would be "unfettered access" for business between Northern Ireland and the UK mainland. Under a special protocol in the withdrawal agreement, British-ruled Northern Ireland will remain under EU single market rules -- unless a devolved local government decides otherwise -- effectively creating a border for goods down the Irish Sea.

"We have certain points where we will remain vigilant and there are reasons for us to be vigilant, because the British minister in charge of Northern Ireland made some astonishing comments," Barnier said. "I would like him to take the time to read the withdrawal agreement, where he will see the commitments that have been entered into by both parties." Fuelling fears that London will seek to backslide on the commitments it made under the withdrawal agreement, last weekend the Sunday Times quoted an unnamed "senior source" saying the British negotiating team was looking at ways aimed at "not obeying the Northern Ireland protocol".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

