Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Dollar retreat lifts pound above $1.30 first time in almost a week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Dollar retreat lifts pound above $1.30 first time in almost a week

Sterling rebounded above $1.30 on Tuesday as markets worrying about the spread of coronavirus found some stability, encouraging investors to pare back their rush into dollars that had sent the British currency lower.

Traders of the pound will also be watching for developments in Brussels and London ahead of the European Union and Britain beginning their negotiations to agree a trade deal for the end of a Brexit transition period in December 2020. On Tuesday, however, the main driver of the pound was a tentative recovery in risk appetite following Monday's significant selloff.

European and U.S. stocks had suffered their biggest loses since mid-2016 amid fears the coronavirus was developing into a pandemic that could cripple global supply chains and wreak far greater economic damage than first thought. That sent investors clambering for the safety of the dollar, the world's most liquid currency. Most other currencies were hit, and sterling fell to as low as $1.2887.

But the pound rallied back above $1.30, rising as high as $1.3018 for the first time since Feb. 19. Against the euro, sterling also rose, up 0.4% at 83.38 pence. The pound has been supported this month from signs of a rebound in the British economy and on expectations a new finance minister will raise public spending at next month's budget.

But the main catalyst was the dollar's retreat from multi-year highs as expectations grew of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve - CME Group's FedWatch tool shows a 46% chance the Fed will cut rates in June to between 1% and 1.25% from 1.5% to 1.75%. The pound also is benefiting from euro weakness caused by growing risks to economic growth from the coronavirus spread in Italy.

Latest figures show funds have ramped up long positions in the pound to near two-year highs. But while those positions look large in relation to recent market moves, they remain a long way from 2018 highs, suggesting there is room for more gains. With little in the way of new economic data, investors are also focused on EU and UK relations ahead of both sides starting trade negotiations.

RBC Capital Markets Global Head of FX Strategy Elsa Lignos said media reports pointing out EU and British differences over their negotiation mandates showed that "the two sides are far apart as a starting point and it remains to be seen how much progress they can make in the remaining nine months".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

I&B Ministry issues advisory to private TV channels in wake of Delhi violence

Union Information Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory to private TV channels to regulate content being shown by them in the wake of violence in Delhi. All TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to a...

Kerala has defeated coronavirus very well: Health Minister Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said the State government has defeated coronavirus very well. I think Kerala has defeated coronavirus very well. We have taken a systematic step, she said during a press conference here.She said...

UPDATE 5-Canaries hotel locked down over coronavirus as Spain reports first mainland case

A large Canary Islands hotel was locked down for coronavirus tests on Tuesday after a guest and his wife were found to be infected, as Spain also reported its first case of the disease on the mainland. Catalan regional health authorities sa...

Shah chairs 3 meetings in less than 24 hours in wake of Delhi violence: MHA Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days, according to Ministry of Home Affairs MHA sour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020