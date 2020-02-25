Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic Ivorian cocoa exporters competing with multinationals fear bankruptcy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yamoussoukro
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 23:11 IST
Domestic Ivorian cocoa exporters competing with multinationals fear bankruptcy
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Domestic Ivorian cocoa exporters fear going bankrupt because they cannot compete with the higher prices multinational companies are paying for beans, the Ivory Coast's traders association (GNI) told Reuters. Western chocolate companies such as Lindt, Hershey, and Ferrero pay a premium for sustainable cocoa made with fair trade certification, buying mainly from multinational companies such as Cargill, Olam and Barry Callebaut.

Domestic exporters, which win a much lower share of those lucrative contracts, have less financial strength to buy cocoa beans - whose price has been inflated by purchases from the multinationals - to service other export contracts. That means they run the risk of defaulting on their commitments, the GNI said, potentially a huge blow for the Ivorian cocoa market.

Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) lost 300 billion CFA francs ($496.7 million) when locals exporters defaulted or went bankrupt during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons because they could not fund bean purchases to honor their export contracts. "Eleven of our members are on the edge of bankruptcy and default because they cannot fulfill their (export) contracts," said Constance Kouame, GNI's secretary general.

"They cannot buy beans in the face of multinational price competition. We are all helpless." GNI members need to acquire another 150,000 tonnes of cocoa beans by the end of the season to avoid default, the association said.

The multinationals are currently stockpiling over 200,000 tonnes of cocoa and are seeking additional export contracts from the CCC, according to the regulator and GEPEX, the body representing cocoa multinationals. Four managers interviewed by Reuters said that they are waiting to hear back from the CCC.

Middlemen from whom purchases are made say multinational companies, which according to the cocoa regulator control between 75% and 80% of cocoa arrivals and exports in Ivory Coast, buy beans at 975-980 CFA francs per kilo. That is well above the official price of 905 CFA francs per kilo, although CCC rules prohibit exporters from paying over the official price for beans to maintain healthy competition between exporters.

An Olam Cocoa spokesperson said the company was fully compliant with CCC rules, while Cargill said it complied with all the council's regulations around the physical volume. Barry Callebaut did not respond to a request for comment. CCC rules stipulate that stocks of beans held without export contracts should be sold to exporters who have valid export contracts and are in need of beans.

GEPEX said they are not refusing to sell the surplus beans to other exporters, but have made requests for additional export contracts to the CCC and are awaiting a response. The CCC declined to comment. ($1 = 604.0000 CFA francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-Coronavirus deepens Iran's isolation, tests Italy and South Korea

Irans coronavirus death toll rose to 16 on Tuesday, the most outside China, increasing its international isolation as countries as far apart as South Korea and Italy stepped up emergency measures to curb the epidemics global spread. Believe...

Austria places Innsbruck hotel under lockdown over coronavirus

Austria on Tuesday placed a hotel in the Alpine city of Innsbruck under lockdown after an Italian receptionist working there contracted the virus, media reports said.No one can get in and out while the authorities assess who she has been in...

UPDATE 1-Ireland's dominant center-right parties to continue post-election talks

The leaders of Irelands two largest centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, held preliminary talks on Tuesday and said they agreed to meet again in a bid to break the deadlock created by an inconclusive parliamentary election on Fe...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to private TV channels in wake of Delhi violence

Union Information Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory to private TV channels to regulate content being shown by them in the wake of violence in Delhi. All TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020