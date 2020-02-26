UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions 13 foreign entities for supporting Iran missile program
The United States announced on Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on 13 foreign entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, and Turkey for supporting Iran's missile program.
The State Department said the action included new sanctions against three Chinese firms, a Chinese individual and a Turkish company. It named the Chinese as Luo Dingwen and the three Chinese entities as Baoding Shimaotong Enterprises Services Co. Ltd, Gaobeidian Kaituo Precise Instrument Co Ltd, and Wuhan Sanjiang Import and Export Co Ltd. It named the Turkish firm as Eren Carbon Graphite Industrial Trading Co Ltd.
The statement added that Luo Dingwen had also been involved in supplying sensitive items to Pakistan's weapons program. It said the sanctions would include restrictions on U.S. government procurement, U.S. government assistance, and exports.
"The imposition of these measures underscores that Iran's missile program remains a significant proliferation concern," the statement said. "The imposition of sanctions against these foreign entities is consistent with our efforts to use all available measures to prevent Iran from advancing its missile capabilities," it added.
The statement gave no details about the other sanctions targets but said the measures were the result of a periodic review required under Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA).
