Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong to announce largest budget in a decade amid protests, coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 05:30 IST
Hong Kong to announce largest budget in a decade amid protests, coronavirus

Hong Kong is expected to announce its largest budget deficit in at least a decade on Wednesday to cushion the shock of often-violent protests and the outbreak of a coronavirus on the recession-hit economy.

Carrie Lam, the Chinese-ruled city's leader, has already proposed measures worth HK$30 billion ($3.85 billion) to help small and medium-sized companies and low-income households cope with the health crisis. Many companies in tourism and retailing are struggling to survive as a partial closure of the border reduces visitor arrivals to a trickle and keeps residents away from public areas.

Those measures came on top of other handouts totalling HK$35 billion announced in recent months to mitigate the impact of the protests, which saw activists and police clashing in shopping malls and in the financial district. They were expected to push the 2019/20 budget into a deficit and ensure the gap widened in 2020/21, with more measures due to be announced on Wednesday. Hong Kong usually runs balanced budgets or surpluses, since its pegged currency system commits it to fiscal prudence.

Tommy Wu, senior economist at Oxford Economics, expects the fiscal deficit to be 1.2% of gross domestic product in 2019-20 and 2.6% of GDP in 2020-21. "To pull the economy out of contraction, you need something that benefits everybody, like cash handouts, tax cuts," Wu said. "Pushing forward infrastructure spending that can be done sooner rather than later would also help."

ANZ analysts expect the government to propose a deficit of 4% of GDP for the coming year. Final GDP data later on Wednesday is expected to confirm the economy has shrunk for three quarters. Preliminary data showed the economy contracted by 0.4% in October-December from the previous quarter, versus a revised 3.0% contraction in July-September.

On an annual basis, the economy shrank 2.9%, compared with a revised 2.8% fall in the third quarter. For all 2019, the economy contracted by 1.2%, its first annual decline since 2009. The first quarter of 2020, when Hong Kong recorded its first coronavirus patients, is expected to be significantly worse. Analysts predict the coronavirus will cut 1 or 2 percentage points off first-quarter growth and the contraction for 2020 may be worse than last year's, depending on the government stimulus.

Carlos Casanova, economist for Asia Pacific at Coface, warned handouts are unlikely to boost consumption when residents aren't leaving their homes. "One-offs and freebies are people pleasers ... they will not offer long-term benefits to growth," said Casanova, who changed his 2019/20 budget deficit forecast to 1.5% of GDP from 0.2% because of the coronavirus.

"We would rather see a continuation of targeted support for affected sectors, as well as better redistributive policies – social housing, healthcare, education – and value-added infrastructure investments," he said. ($1 = 7.7867 Hong Kong dollars) (Writing by Marius Zaharia, editing by Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada extends flight suspension to Chinese cities, citing virus

Air Canada announced Tuesday it is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until April 10 due to the new coronavirus epidemic. Flights from Canada to the two cities had been temporar...

US Domestic News Roundup: Judge seems skeptical giving Stone new trial; AG Barr names new chief for troubled prison system and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Judge seems skeptical toward giving Trump adviser Stone a new trialA U.S. judge on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by Roger Stones lawyers to win a new trial for President D...

Dentsu shares slide on Olympics cancellation fears

Dentsu Group Incs shares fell 2 in morning trading on Wednesday, with Japans largest ad agency seen as a proxy for the chances of the Olympic Games in Tokyo being cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.The spreading virus has roiled glob...

Sports News Roundup: Alonso joins Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500; NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional LA tribute and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Alonso joins Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500Fernando Alonso will race for Arrow McLaren SP at this years Indianapolis 500 where the Spaniard will try to complete motor sports Triple Cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020