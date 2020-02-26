Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar nurses losses as epidemic fuels talk of Fed rate cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 09:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 09:39 IST
FOREX-Dollar nurses losses as epidemic fuels talk of Fed rate cut
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as rising expectations of a U.S. rate cut and warnings from U.S. health officials about the spread of the coronavirus called into question the perceived strength of U.S. financial assets.

The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 99.081, little changed on the day but down 0.9% from a near three-year high of 99.915 hit last week. Against the yen, the U.S. currency traded at 110.37 yen , gaining 0.1% in Asia on Japanese buying before month-end but still almost two full yen below its 10-month high touched last Thursday.

The euro fetched $1.08815, extending its rebound since it hit near three-year low of $1.0778 on Thursday. The dollar had risen until last week as investors had regarded the United States as less exposed to the coronavirus and believed its economy more resilient than other major economies, making U.S. assets a safe harbour.

Growth in China looks set to fall further from a three-decade low of 6.1% last year after the outbreak caused massive economic disruptions, while both the euro zone and Japan are seen on the brink of recession. Such convictions have started to crumble, however.

A top official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged Americans to begin preparing for coronavirus to spread within the country, while another official said it was no longer a question of if, but when, the virus would become a pandemic. As outbreaks started to quickly spread to the Middle East and Europe, investors no longer saw the U.S. economy immune and started to bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to cut interest rates to support the U.S. economy.

U.S. money market futures now fully price in a 0.25 percentage point cut by the end of June, compared to about 50% chance a week ago, although Fed officials have shied away from indicating a policy move. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said late on Tuesday the Fed is "closely monitoring" the escalating coronavirus outbreak but it is still too soon to gauge if it would require a change in monetary policy.

Still the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield plunged to a record low near 1.30%, reducing the dollar's relative yield attraction. In contrast to the Fed, the world's other major central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have limited room for easing with their policy rates already at record lows.

"Markets had been under-estimating the risk of coronavirus but I think that phase is over by now," said Tatsuya Chiba, manager of forex at Mitsubishi Trust Bank. Chiba said the risk-off mood is likely to linger for another month or so until the market reach the extreme in the opposite direction by over-estimating the risk.

"I would think we will see the peak of fears when people become seriously worried about an epidemic in the United States." The risk-sensitive Australian dollar stood at $0.6603 , stuck near Monday's 11-year low of $0.6585.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand has three new coronavirus cases, for total of 40 -ministry official

Thailand reported three new cases of a coronavirus on Wednesday, taking total infections to 40, a health ministry official said.Two of the new patients, all Thai nationals, had returned from vacation in Japans northern island of Hokkaido an...

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe urges 2-week curbs on sports events as coronavirus looms over Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks as the country battles to stem coronavirus contagion amid mounting concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be can...

Project Prithvi: Technical glitches visible but skipper wants to wait

Trent Boult and Tim Southee have exposed the chinks in Prithvi Shaws armour but India skipper Virat Kohli is ready to wait and watch before any corrective analysis as he does not see a pattern in the young openers dismissals so far. There a...

Heavy security deployed in violence-hit Northeast Delhi

Security personnel have been deployed in several areas of northeast Delhi in the wake of incidents of violence and arson in the past 48 hours. Security personnel have been deployed in Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri areas. The protestors h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020