Crisil completes acquisition of Greenwich Associates

Global analytical company Crisil said on Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Greenwich Associates LLC. Greenwich is a leading provider of proprietary benchmarking data, analytics, and qualitative insights to financial services firms worldwide.

Based at Stamford in Connecticut, it serves over 300 clients across top investment banks, corporate banks, commercial banks, asset managers and key players in the market infrastructure space globally. "Greenwich will accelerate Crisil's strategy to be the leading player in the growing market of global benchmarking analytics across financial services," said Crisil's Managing Director and CEO Ashu Suyash.

"Greenwich's deep expertise in 'Voice of Customer' surveys, proprietary data assets, and capabilities to source and aggregate high-value performance data will complement Crisil's exiting offerings. We are very excited to be able to bring new, powerful and unique analytics to our clients through this acquisition," she said in a statement. Crisil provides ratings, research, and risk and policy advisory services. Its majority shareholder is Standard & Poor's, a division of McGraw Hill Financial and provider of financial market intelligence. (ANI)

