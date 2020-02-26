JLR opens bookings for new Land Rover Defender in India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings of the new Land Rover Defender in India. The model, which comes with 300 PS petrol powertrain, is priced from Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The vehicle comes in two distinct body styles -- 3 door version (90) and 5 door trim (110) as a completely built unit. "The new Defender embraces its rich lineage in a modern, 21st century package that makes it extremely capable, on and off-road," Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The new Defender will be offered in five different variants across both 90 and 110 trims; Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. The model is customisable with a multitude of seating options, accessory packs and features to choose from, JLR said.

For India, the new Defender will come with various features like 360 degree surround camera, wade sensing, electronic air suspension (standard on 110), smartphone pack, connected navigation, off-road tyres, centre console with refrigerated compartment (optional) and more, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.