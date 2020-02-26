Left Menu
Spicejet aircraft makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

Spicejet aircraft makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

A Spicejet aircraft with 183 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning after the pilot suspected a leakage in the fuel tank, airport sources said. The aircraft was on its way to Guwahati from Mumbai.

Experts found after a detailed inspection of the aircraft that the leakage was not in the fuel but in the water tank, the sources said. Suspecting a leakage in the fuel tank, the pilot contacted the Kolkata Air Traffic Control at 6.10 am and sought permission for an emergency landing.

Permission was granted and the aircraft landed safely, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

