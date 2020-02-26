Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-London stocks tank as pandemic fears intensify; FTSE hits 1-year low

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:58 IST
UPDATE 1-London stocks tank as pandemic fears intensify; FTSE hits 1-year low
Image Credit: Flickr

UK shares tumbled for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as a U.S. warning to brace for a coronavirus pandemic raised fears of more global supply chain problems, with Rio Tinto and Diageo becoming the latest multi-national firms hit by the outbreak. The Anglo-Australian miner fell 1.4% after saying it would see a short-term impact from the epidemic, which has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700. The wider mining sector was down 1.8%.

Diageo, the world's biggest spirits company, tumbled 3% as it said the epidemic could knock up to $260 million off its profit in 2020. "When you have the likes of Diageo talking numbers and how this is going to affect profit and loss, in market terms, the reality factor is in your face," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities.

"I don't see that reversing until we see evidence of a peak in (virus) numbers and that's not going to happen until quite some time." London's export-laden FTSE 100 slid 2% to a one-year low, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index shed 2.3%.

EasyJet, British Airways owner IAG and Burberry Group were among the biggest decliners. The rapid spread of the deadly virus outside China sparked a sell-off that has erased about $3 trillion from the value of global stocks in the past four days.

European stock markets lost 2.7% on Wednesday, as the virus spread to countries including Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Italy, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Late on Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted Americans to begin preparing for a likely pandemic.

Although the disease is believed to have peaked in China, where it first originated late last year, the resulting hit to factory output and consumer spending have threatened global economic growth in 2020. A recent Reuters poll found that most major economies in Asia are expected to either slow significantly, halt or shrink outright in the current quarter.

Frankie & Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group fell 4.8% after saying it would reduce the number of sites in its leisure business and temporarily suspend its dividend. Among the few gainers, engineering firm Weir Group jumped 7.8% to the top of the mid-cap index after posting a higher annual profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mohun Bagan's 23-pass goal showcased by AIFF as proof of I-League's progression

A Mohun Bagan goal that came after 23 passes in their win against Churchill Brothers has been showcased by the All India Football Federation to drive home the competitiveness of the I-League and the significant progression it has made. Mohu...

US, South Korea militaries face new enemy in viral outbreak

Seoul, Feb 26 AP The US and South Korean militaries, used to being on guard for threats from North Korea, face a new and formidable enemy that could hurt battle readiness a virus spreading around the world that has infected more than 1,200 ...

China to Russia: End discriminatory coronavirus measures against Chinese

Chinas embassy in Russia has demanded authorities in Moscow end what it said are discriminatory anti-coronavirus measures against Chinese nationals, saying they are damaging relations and alarming Chinese residents of the Russian capital.Th...

Alpine skiing-Women's World Cup event to go ahead in Italy

The womens World Cup alpine skiing races at La Thuile in Italys Aosta valley are to go ahead as planned, but with a limited number of spectators, because the area has not been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020