Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goods procured from SEZs by single brand retailers to qualify for meeting local sourcing norms

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:17 IST
Goods procured from SEZs by single brand retailers to qualify for meeting local sourcing norms

Goods procured from units in special economic zones (SEZs) by single brand retailers, owned by foreign companies, would qualify for meeting the mandatory 30 per cent local sourcing conditions, according to a government clarification. According to the current foreign direct investment (FDI) policy on single brand retail trading, 100 per cent overseas investments are allowed in the sector. But sourcing of 30 per cent of the value of goods procured is mandatory from India for such companies having FDI beyond 51 per cent.

The government has received representations from various business entities seeking clarification whether sourcing of goods from units located in SEZs would qualify as sourcing from India, as per FDI policy. "As regards, sourcing of goods from units located in SEZs in India, it may be clarified that sourcing of goods from such units would qualify as sourcing from India for the purpose of 30 per cent mandatory sourcing from India for proposals involving FDI beyond 51 per cent, subject to SEZ Act, 2005," according to the clarification.

However, it said that goods which are proposed to be sourced by a single brand retailer from SEZ units will have to be manufactured in India. It added that compliance with all the conditions enumerated in the FDI policy and as notified under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) would continue to be the responsibility of manufacturing entity.

SEZs, developed as export hubs, are treated as foreign territory in terms of customs laws. Procurement of goods and services from units in these zones are treated as imports. In February 2006, the government for the first time opened the sector for foreign players by allowing 51 per cent FDI. In January 2012, the cap was raised to 100 per cent -- up to 49 per cent through automatic route and beyond that with the government approval.

In January 2018, the government allowed 100 per cent FDI in the sector, permitting foreign players in single brand retail trade to set up own shops in India without government approval. FDI into India grew by 15 per cent to USD 26 billion (about Rs 1,85,000 crore) during April-September 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Change 'hostile approach' towards opposition: JK Cong to Centre, UT admin

The Congress on Wednesday said the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration must change their hostile approach towards opposition to create a conducive political atmosphere in the Union territory. It also expressed concern over the v...

UPDATE 1-Kuwait says total of 25 coronavirus cases confirmed - KUNA

Kuwaits health ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday that the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the country had risen to 25 after 13 more cases were confirmed.The ministry also said in a statement that the new cases were relate...

Once rated a political novice, Naveen Patnaik becomes BJD president for 8th time

Once a reluctant inheritor to his legendary father Biju Patnaiks legacy, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has proved himself as the unchallenged leader of the ruling BJD to be elected its President for eighth consecutive time. An author...

Taylor Swift reveals 'The Man' music video will be out soon

American rapper Taylor Swift who unveiled an animated lyric video of The Man, is now getting a full-blown music video of the track. On Tuesday the singer took to social media to announce the music video of her single which will be released ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020