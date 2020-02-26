Left Menu
Maveric Systems named a Niche Player in 2019 Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services Worldwide

  Updated: 26-02-2020 15:37 IST
Chennai, 26 February 2020: Banking technology transformation specialist Maveric Systems has been named a Niche Player in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services Worldwide*. Maveric’s inherent banking domain experience, customer intimacy model and staunch delivery commitment are its strong pillars of customer success, this belief has also reflected in the client’s comments on the Gartner’s Peer Insights**

The Magic Quadrant report has assessed and evaluated 20 application testing service providers based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. Maveric considers its inclusion in the Magic Quadrant, as a recognition of its sharply focused banking QE teams, who bring thoroughness in approach, domain model embedded new age tools and frameworks for engineering quality.

“The banking world is going through a significant digital shift. The need for speed with superior quality, security and customer experience has never been so critical, as it is today”, said N.N.Subramanain (Subbu), Co-Founder and Director of Quality Engineering (QE) business. “Continuous quality is our philosophy to engineer the quality at speed and scale, in a dynamic multi-player digital eco-system”. “Maveric’s in-depth banking domain knowledge and QE expertise help banks drive their digital initiatives smoother and faster”.

In the banking domain, Maveric Systems is a world-class leader in providing QE services. With over 1200+ QE specialists, the company orchestrates its QE science mastery, with the right blend of functional domain knowledge and early engineering proficiency. Maveric has supported more than 60+ banking transformations, backed with 2 decades of strong banking experience. The company has made significant investments in building value added tools, accelerators and matured frameworks for digital age QE, which fosters the culture of “95% QE automation”. Maveric’s QE science mastery with a fit for purpose and scalable QE transformation solutions maintain continuous quality focus across the banking transformation journey.

