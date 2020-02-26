Left Menu
Development News Edition

Market mayhem continues; Sensex below 40K level as virus fears grow

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:17 IST
Market mayhem continues; Sensex below 40K level as virus fears grow

Indian equities remained in free fall for a fourth session in a row on Wednesday following a sustained global sell-off as the number of new coronavirus cases surged in new regions, putting the world economy at a bigger risk. The BSE gauge Sensex settled the day with a loss of 392.24 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 39,888.96 -- the lowest closing in over three weeks.

Starting off on a weaker note, the index plunged over 521 points during the day. Over the past four sessions, the Sensex has lost 1,281.16 points or 3.11 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty plummeted 119.40 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 11,678.50 -- its worst level since February 3. The NSE index has shed 402.35 points or 3.33 per cent in the last four days.

On the Sensex chart, Sun Pharma was the top loser, followed by Maruti, L&T, Hero Motocorp, Infosys, ONGC and RIL. On the other hand, SBI, HUL, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, and Ultratech Cement ended with gains.

Sectorally, BSE realty, auto and capital goods were among the top losers, dropping as much as 2.16 per cent. Barring telecom, all sectoral indices closed in the red.

In the broader market, BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell up to 1.34 per cent. "Increasing concern regarding coronavirus in the world over is impacting global market. The economic impact is expected to be worse than thought earlier forcing investors to stay away from risky assets," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Further, analysts said, the domestic market is bracing for yet another subdued GDP growth, with a forecast of 4.6 to 4.7 per cent in Q3 compared to 4.5 per cent in Q2, which is adding to the fear. With a spread of the novel coronavirus in countries like France, Iran, South Korea and Italy, market participants are growing increasingly fearful about the impact on the global economy.

The death toll is now at more than 2,700 while those infected are approaching 80,000, although new cases in China, the epicentre, are falling. Bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong settled with significant losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in their morning sessions. Equities on Wall Street plunged in overnight trade after American health authorities said they ultimately expect the novel coronavirus to spread in the US.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.77 per cent to USD 53.30 per barrel. On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 71.66 per US dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL-MARKETS-World shares slump for fifth day, bets grow on rate cuts to counter damage

World stocks tumbled for the fifth straight day on Wednesday, while safe-haven gold rose back towards seven-year highs after health authorities warned of a possible coronavirus pandemic and markets stepped up bets on interest rate cuts.U.S....

No reason to panic about coronavirus in Europe: EU

Rome, Feb 26 AFP The novel coronavirus is concerning for Europe but there is no reason for alarm, the EUs health commissioner said on Wednesday as Italy battles the worlds third-biggest outbreak. This is a situation of concern but we must n...

With Smith & Warner back, India will face tough time in Australia: McGrath

Pace great Glenn McGrath believes that with the explosive duo of David Warner and Steve Smith back in the Australian team, India are in for a tough time during their tour Down Under later this year. India had registered their first Test ser...

Sixth Global Business Summit to Raise and Address Issues of Global Concern

GBS 2020s broad theme - Collaborate to Create Sustainable Growth in a Fractured World - is a nod to the defining problem facing both India and the world, as well as a pointer to what powerful stakeholders must do Presented by Yes Bank a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020