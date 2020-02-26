Left Menu
TCS ranks on top in customer satisfaction by European companies

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Wednesday it has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction in Europe's largest independent survey of IT service providers.

  • ANI
  • Amsterdam
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:36 IST
TCS ranks on top in customer satisfaction by European companies
The company has over 4.35 lakh consultants in 45 countries. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Wednesday it has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction in Europe's largest independent survey of IT service providers. Customers voted TCS to the top spot for the seventh consecutive year with an overall satisfaction score of 77 per cent compared to the industry average of 70 per cent.

The Whitelane Research 2019-20 IT Sourcing Study ranked 28 IT service providers based on responses from more than 1,500 CxOs and senior decision-makers of the top IT spending organisations in Europe. The survey assessed service providers on nine key performance indicators along with service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation. It also measured satisfaction by IT domains.

"New technologies, challenger brands and shifting customer expectations present both challenges and opportunities for European businesses," said TCS Europe's Chief Executive Officer Amit Bajaj. "They are responding by investing in digital technologies to build future-ready business models, and see having a trusted growth and transformation partner as critical to their success in this journey," he said in a statement.

"Our seven consecutive years at the top of the Whitelane European customer satisfaction rankings are a testament to our customer-centric world view," said Bajaj. TCS generated consolidated revenues of 20.9 billion dollars in the fiscal year ended March 31. (ANI)

