NTPC to give financial aid to set up air quality monitoring stations in 6 states, 3 UTs

State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday signed an agreement with Central Pollution Control Board to provide financial support for installation and commissioning of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS). NTPC will provide financial support of Rs 80 crore for installation of 25 CAAQMS across 6 states and 3 union territories, the company said in a statement.

CAAQMS will be installed in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Patna (Bihar), Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Allahabad (all in Uttar Pradesh), Pimpri – Chinchwad (Maharashtra) and Madurai (Tamil Nadu), it said. Besides, CAAQMS will also be installed in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (Port Blair, Silvassa and Daman).

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Central Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Prashant Gargava, and Ravi V Babu, General Manager (Corporate Environment Management), NTPC. Data garnered from these stations will be used as inputs for Air Quality Index evaluation for the respective cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.