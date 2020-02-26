Sixth Global Business Summit to Raise and Address Issues of Global Concern

• GBS 2020's broad theme - 'Collaborate to Create: Sustainable Growth in a Fractured World' - is a nod to the defining problem facing both India and the world, as well as a pointer to what powerful stakeholders must do

• Presented by Yes Bank and The Economic Times, Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., GBS 2020 is expected to be attended by over 2,000 delegates from across the world

NEW DELHI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the world is witnessing increasing geopolitical risks, protectionism and regionalism, the Sixth edition of Global Business Summit (GBS) presented by Yes Bank and The Economic Times will be held in New Delhi on 6th & 7th March with the aim to raise and answer questions affecting global economies.

GBS 2020's broad theme - 'Collaborate to Create: Sustainable Growth in a Fractured World' - is a nod to the defining problem facing both India and the world, as well as a pointer to what powerful stakeholders must do.

Speaking about the Summit, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Times Group said, "At the 2020 edition of Global Business Summit we aim to provide a stage for global and Indian policy makers, business and opinion leaders, to deliberate on solving pressing global socio-economic challenges in a time bound manner. It will be our endeavour to place the spotlight on defining problems facing both India and the World and the need of the hour to collaborate in order to ensure sustainable growth."

This year GBS boasts of a power packed panel of imminent global personalities like Steve Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Blackstone Group, Al Gore, Former Vice President of the United States & Environmentalist, Paul Romer, American Economist, Professor at New York University, Nobel Prize in Economics in 2018, SVP - World Bank, Mohamed Alabbar, Founder Chairman, Emaar Group, Rich Lesser, CEO, Boston Consulting Group, Jeffrey Christopher Smith, Co-founder & CEO, Smule and Anshula Kant, MD, World Bank Group amongst others.

In a span of six years, GBS has become the platform of choice for major stakeholders of the economy - the political elite, top government officials, global CEOs and top Indian business leaders, who are joined by visionaries and business leaders from across the world. This year over 2,000 delegates ranging from Global and Indian business leaders, powerful government decisionmakers, A-listers from the academia and key civil society members will be present at the Summit to talk on subjects encompassing growth to going green, from apps to jobs, and from demand creation to fighting epidemics. GBS over the years has seen attendees from the US, Canada, Egypt, Ireland, Russia, Belgium, Britain, Greece and Israel.

At GBS 2019 the highlight was a series of specially curated sessions GBx, in which renowned global disrupters like Jonathan Gray, Global President of the Blackstone Group, Tesla Co-Founder Martin Eberhard and Apple veteran and tech maven Guy Kawasaki shared their mantras on how to win by changing the rules of the game.

At GBS' first edition, in January 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Indian business to dream big so that India could become 'a $5-trillion economy.' And the very next year, Modi stated in his keynote address that his government's ambition was to reboot India.

For more information on the Global Business Summit, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit http://www.et-gbs.com.

About Global Business Summit

While the last decade witnessed the dawn of the idea of disruption, it's the 2020s that promise to be the decade of disruption as businesses face the full brunt of the forces of change. Dark clouds continue to shadow the global economy as global growth remains subdued and geopolitical tensions are on the rise. At a time when trade policy uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and stress in key developing market economies continues to weigh on global economy. In this milieu, navigating business may require some radical rethinking.

In the recent forecast, IMF has said while there are signs of stabilization, the global outlook remains sluggish and there are no clear signs of a turning point. As India too battles a slowing economy, the Economic Times GBS aims to bring a clutch of global business leaders together on the forum to reflect on the past, challenge the present and put forward paradigm-changing ideas to kick-start the sputtering economy.

The key message coming out of Davos was that sustainability businesses will have to serve a social purpose and think beyond profits. It was time to stop talking about the issues and start taking real action. Carrying forward that spirit, the ET GBS 2020 theme will be 'Collaborate to Create: Sustainable Growth in a Fractured World.'

About Times Strategic Solutions

Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., functional under the brand name ET Edge, is an Economic Times initiative founded to empower multiple industries and segments by sharing critical business knowledge through strategic conferences, exhibitions and summits. Encompassing the Indian business vista, ET Edge strives to bring together visionaries and key leaders on its knowledge platforms to create social and business ecology conducive to the positive changes required by the industry.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.